The Avett Brothers Release “Victory,” New Single and Video

Following the announcement of The Third Gleam, their highly-anticipated new album out August 28th on American Recordings through Loma Vista Recordings, The Avett Brothers release lead single and video “Victory.” Directed by Crackerfarm and featuring Scott and Seth Avett, the black-and-white, stripped-down video echoes the vulnerability and intimacy of the track as they contemplate darkness and the power to persevere. “Victory” is available instantly upon pre-ordering The Third Gleam here, and its video can be watched here.

The Third Gleam sees the band returning to their roots, playing as a trio with longtime bassist Bob Crawford. Billboard has observed, “At their core, the brothers are artists and documentarians, sharing little pieces of what they see and feel by means of song.” And throughout the eight songs on the album, the band reflects on their personal experiences and perspectives on themes that are inevitably anchored in our current world: injustice, gun violence and mortality, as well as resilience, redemption and hope (see the full tracklisting below). Watch Seth and Scott’s statement about The Third Gleam here.

The Avett Brothers are renowned for their electric live shows, and their annual shows at Colorado’s legendary Red Rocks Amphitheater have become a summer tradition looked forward to by the band and fans alike. Although this year’s shows were canceled due to the pandemic, the band will celebrate the weekend they would’ve played three sold-out nights at Red Rocks with an exclusive preview of The Avett Brothers At Red Rocks this Saturday, July 11 at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST on PBS.

Fans will get a sneak peek of their forthcoming concert special with live favorites including “Live and Die,” “Down with the Shine,” “Head Full of Doubt” and “High Steppin’,” recorded during the band’s 25th appearance at the venue last July. The full-length program will be available to PBS Stations beginning on August 29th. Tune into the special preview of The Avett Brothers at Red Rocks this Saturday here (please note that link will go live at 8 pm EST/5 pm PST).

The Avett Brothers are 3x GRAMMY Award-nominees, earning nominations for Best Americana Album for 2013’s The Carpenter and 2016’s True Sadness, as well as Best American Roots Performance for “Ain’t No Man.” The band has been inducted into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame, and the making of True Sadness was captured in their 2017 documentary May It Last: A Portrait of The Avett Brothers, co-directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio. The Third Gleam follows their tenth studio album Closer Than Together, released in October 2019.

The Third Gleam tracklist:

1. Victory

2. I Should’ve Spent The Day With My Family

3. Prison To Heaven

4. Back Into The Light

5. Women Like You

6. Untitled #4

7. I Go To My Heart

8. The Fire

