Sharon and Kelly Osbourne Catch COVID from Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne and her daughter Kelly tested positive for COVID-19 just days after it was revealed that Ozzy Osbourne had the virus.

The 69-year-old Sharon revealed on her new U.K. TV show The Talk on April 28 that she was flying back to Los Angeles to care for her husband, who caught the virus. “I am very worried about Ozzy right now,” said Sharon. “We’ve gone two years without him catching COVID, and it’s just Ozzy’s luck he would get it now.”

Appearing on The Talk remotely, Osbourne told host Jeremy Kyle that the virus has spread throughout their household and gave an update on Ozzy’s health. “He’s doing much better,” she said. “His temperature is now back to normal, his coughing has stopped.”

"He's doing much better…but my daughter Kelly now has it and I have it."



Sharon Osbourne tells The Talk panel how husband Ozzy Osbourne has been recovering from Covid-19 but the rest of the household now have it as well.@MrsSOsbourne | @OzzyOsbourne | #TheTalk pic.twitter.com/lh68WG6WFb — The Talk (@TheTalkUK) May 2, 2022

She added, “But I’ve got some news to share. My daughter Kelly has it, I have it, and the entire household has it now.”

When Kyle asked if Ozzy will now look after her, Sharon laughed and said, “Maybe, we’ll see. I feel OK actually.”

Sharon previously tested positive for COVID in December 2020, and was briefly hospitalized. Her daughter Kelly also caught the virus at some point, along with two of their son Jack’s daughters.

“I can’t believe my luck that I’m missing the show,” said Osborne. “I’ve only been there three days. It’s terrible. I can’t believe it.”