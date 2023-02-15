The Daughters of Rock— The Next Generation from Stella Santana to Eve Hewson

In a new series highlighting the sons and daughters of music royalty, we take a look at some of the daughters of famous rock musicians. From Carlos Santana’s daughter, Stella Santana to Bono’s daughter, Eve Hewson, these young ladies are making a mark by following in dear ole dad’s rocking footsteps.

Here we take a look at more women who are the children of famous rockers and who are making an impact on the popular music scene. For years, rock music has been a staple of modern music, but now it’s important to look at who is carrying on the torch of the greats.

Here, we will dive into the burgeoning creative careers of five young women who are honoring their fathers and the music they made with some songs and artistry of their own.

1. Stella Santana

Stella Santana (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

The daughter of legendary Bay Area guitarist Carlos Santana and Deborah Santana, Stella has released several albums, including 2016 offering Selfish and the 2019 record Yayaya. A songwriter and performer, the R&B artist grew up in California with her two siblings. She also released an EP, Thank You, More Please in 2012.

2. Kelly Osbourne

Kelly Osbourne (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic)

A former Emmy Award-winning reality television star, Kelly Osbourne is the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. She is also a former Dancing with the Stars participant, in which she took third place. As for her musical career, Kelly has released two solo albums, Shut Up in 2002 and Sleeping in the Nothing in 2005. She worked with her famous father on the single “Changes” in 2003, which is a Black Sabbath song. Their version hit No. 1 on the U.K. Singles Chart.

3. Zoe Kravitz

Zoe Kravitz (Photo by Arturo Holmes/FilmMagic)

The actress, musician, and model made her onscreen debut in 2007. She’s even played an X-Men character in the 2011 movie X-Men: First Class. She’s since gone on many roles, including playing Catwoman. Musically, she fronts the band Lolawolf, which released the 2014 album Calm Down and the 2020 offering Tenderness. Zoe, who has a real knack for melody, is the daughter of legendary rocker Lenny Kravitz.

4. Wilson Phillips (aka Chynna Phillips, Carnie, and Wendy Wilson)

Wilson Phillip (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

The daughters of the legendary Beach Boy Brian Wilson, Carnie, and Wendy formed the band Wilson Phillips with Chynna Phillips, who is the daughter of John and Michelle Phillips of the Mamas & the Papas. The Grammy-nominated group released its 1990 self-titled album and saw great success, selling over 10 million copies worldwide. It included five hit singles, four of which went top-10 in the U.S. on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

The trio was recently seen on Fox’s The Masked Singer as The Lambs, where they finished in second place behind Amber Riley, disguised as The Harp.

5. Eve Hewson

Eve Hewson (Photo by Corey Nickols/Getty Images for IMDb)

The daughter of U2 frontman Bono, Hewson starred as Adele in the 2021 Netflix series Behind Her Eyes. She’s also worked frequently with Steven Spielberg. As for her music career, Hewson appeared in the music video for the song “For The First Time” by The Script, which you can see HERE. She also reportedly turned down her father’s singing advice in preparation for a new movie role in which she plays the lead in Flora And Son.

“I’ve learned so much from him, in terms of life presence, stage presence,” Hewson told Variety. “But I didn’t ask him for help. He offered, and I was like, ‘No thank you.’ He’s, like, a really good singer so I was like, ‘No, no, no.’ I grew up musical, so it was kind of natural for me. Being on stage, being the front person, I was kind of into it. I texted him [Bono] and I said, ‘I see why you like this, this is kind of fun.’”

Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images