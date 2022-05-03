Ashley Judd Shares Touching Tribute to Mom Naomi: “Be Free, My Beautiful Mother.”

In a heartfelt note to her mother, Naomi Judd, Ashley Judd shared a touching tribute to the legendary late country star, who died on April 30, following a long struggle with depression.

The post follows The Judds’ induction to the Country Music Hall of Fame, where Ashley, along with sister Wynonna Judd accepted the honor and paid tribute to their mother, who died one day before the ceremony.

“Speechless,” said Judd, who shared a series of photos and videos from The Judds’ recent Country Music Hall of Fame induction on May 1 and more personal family pictures, including one childhood photo with her sister Wynonna, 57, and their mother on Little Cat Creek in Lawrence County, KY.

Ashley, 54, thanked everyone for the outpouring of love following her mother’s death. “Your outpouring is reaching me,” said Judd. “Thank you for every thought, prayer, message, text, email, post, expression. We each are alone and we are in fellowship, broken and held, protected from nothing and sustained in everything.”

Ashley added, “It’s the beginning of an old story, life, and death, loss, and life. Be free, my beautiful mother. Be free.”