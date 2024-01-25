Sharon Osbourne Recalls Heartwarming Robin Williams Visit During Her Battle With Cancer

Besides being married to the Prince of Darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, Sharon Osbourne nurtured her own career in the spotlight thanks to shows like The X Factor, America’s Got Talent, and The Sharon Osbourne Show. And let’s not forget the reality television show, The Osbournes. While the Osbourne family continues to share their lives with their podcast, Sharon recently discussed how the famed comedian Robin Williams once visited her while she battled cancer back in 2002.

Back in July 2002, Sharon announced she was battling colon cancer. Although the disease had a 33% survival prognosis at the time, the star continued to film the second season of The Osbournes during her treatment. Watching how the illness controlled her life, Ozzy decided to help brighten her day by asking Williams to visit her. On the latest episode of The Osbournes podcast, Ozzy explained, “When Sharon was sick with cancer, I felt bad about leaving her just in the house, so I asked Robin Williams if he’d come and see her.”

Remembering her time with Williams, Sharon praised the late actor for both his talent and kindness. “I absolutely was so in awe of his talent and his kindness. He came in and got into bed with me and told jokes for a couple of hours. It wasn’t just like he popped his head around the door [and said] ‘Hi, how are you doing?’ and left. It was a good two hours with me, and he was amazing.” She added that he “Made me feel so good. Amazing man.”

Sharon Osbourne Hints At New Ozzy Concert

While Sharon recalled her interaction with Williams, Ozzy shared one of his favorite celebrity meetings. He revealed, “I’m a big Beatle fan and when I first met Paul McCartney, it was like meeting Jesus Christ. He was a very nice man, and when I got a Grammy, he followed up with my producer to congratulate me. That was very, very special.”

Although both Sharon and Ozzy are enjoying a simpler life now, it appears that the Prince of Darkness might return to the stage. On Sunday, Sharon discussed the idea of Ozzy performing two final concerts for fans. “He won’t tour again but we are planning on doing two more shows to say goodbye as he feels like, ‘I have never said goodbye to my fans and I want to say goodbye properly.'”

