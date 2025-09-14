Sharon Osbourne Says Fans’ Support “Has Carried Me Through Many Nights” Following Ozzy’s Death

For someone who poured seemingly infinite energy to appearing ghoulish and unapproachable onstage, Ozzy Osbourne was almost universally beloved. This was never more clear than during the former Black Sabbath frontman’s final performance July 5 at the Back to the Beginning concert. Thousands turned out to Villa Park in the band’s hometown of Birmingham, England, in celebration of Ozzy and his spectacular six-decade career. As always, Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy’s wife and manager, was by his side. The shrewd businesswoman always minded the logistics while her husband showed up to entertain. Throughout their 43-year marriage, the “No More Tears” singer never relegated Sharon to the sidelines. They were a power couple, each wholly dependent on, and supportive of, the other.

Understandably, Sharon Osbourne has withdrawn from the public eye in the weeks since Ozzy’s death. The five-time Grammy Award winner passed 17 days after his final performance following a years-long battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 76.

However, Sharon is keeping tabs on the outpouring of grief online and in other places as we collectively mourn a man who made us laugh, cry, and gasp in shock. And she is finding her own sense of healing.

Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence Following Ozzy’s Passing

Taking to social media for the first time since Ozzy’s July 22 passing, Sharon Osbourne posted a clip from her visit to the Cornwall Falconry farm in England. Along with daughter Kelly, she interacted with several birds of prey. One large owl even flew over and perched on the 72-year-old’s hand as “Mama, I’m Coming Home”—the song Ozzy wrote for Sharon—plays in the background.

“The connection you make with these powerful birds is built entirely on trust and confidence. They’ll choose to perch on you only if they sense you are safe and unafraid of them,” Sharon wrote on Instagram Sept. 12. “It’s a bond I know all too well, and the experience was nothing short of magical.”

These majestic creatures are clearly an integral part of Sharon Osbourne’s healing process. But so, too, are the words of tribute from millions across the globe who loved her husband.

“I’m still having trouble finding the words to express how grateful I am for the overwhelming love and support you’ve shown on social media,” she wrote. “Your comments, posts, and tributes have brought me more comfort than you know. None of it has gone unnoticed, in fact, it’s carried me through many nights.”

She concluded the post with, “I love you all, and I thank you deeply for the otherworldly amount of love you continue to send my way.”

