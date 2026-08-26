“She’s Not Gone. I Know Exactly Where She Is”: Carrie Underwood Mourns Dolly Parton With Powerful Tribute

On Tuesday, not just country music but the entire world lost an icon when it was reported that the wonderful Dolly Parton passed away at 80. Coming as a shock to many, the hitmaker had removed herself from the public eye over the last few months. Always willing to give fans an update on her health, only those close to her knew of her brief battle with cancer. As the White House administration ordered flags at half-staff to honor her legacy, Carrie Underwood admitted that with such a great loss, it was okay to be sad.

Underwood was more than a fan of Dolly. The pair had shared the stage on several occasions. But in March 2025, Underwood received a massive honor when she celebrated Dolly’s career at the Opry 100: A Live Celebration. Although Dolly wasn’t in attendance, Underwood shared the spotlight with Reba McEntire and Lady Antebellum for an unforgettable cover of “I Will Always Love You.” Before that, Underwood, Reba, and Dolly teamed up to co-host the 53rd annual CMA Awards.

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Posting a collage of pictures on Instagram, Underwood offered a different outlook on Dolly’s passing. “She’s not gone. I know exactly where she is. She was the epitome of faith, grace, talent, beauty and humor. She had a humble heart for Jesus and made everyone around her feel special.”

[RELATED: Inside Dolly Parton’s Final Public Appearance—and the Heartbreaking Goodbye No One Knew Was Coming]

Carrie Underwood Promised “No One Will Ever Come Close”

With the world often at odds, Underwood believed that Dolly was the one person that everybody loved. “She was probably the one person on planet Earth that everyone loved and could agree on. She was a one of one and no one will ever come close.”

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As countless tributes poured in and fans reflected on the memories Dolly created throughout her legendary career, Underwood’s message captured what made the singer so beloved. Her music might have made her an icon, but it was her faith, humor, and generosity that made her a national treasure.

While the world lost one of its brightest lights, Underwood noted how it was acceptable to be sad. But at the same time, Dolly was finally home. “It’s alright to be sad that this world lost a legend, but heaven gained an angel. Well done, good and faithful Dolly. Welcome home.”

(Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images,)