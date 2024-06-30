Sierra Ferrell’s National Anthem at NASCAR Cup Series in Nashville Gets Social Media Revving

In her early twenties, Sierra Ferrell put her West Virginia hometown in the rearview mirror and took to the road. She spent the next few years hitchhiking, hopping trains and living in her van, busking between Seattle and New Orleans for spare change. If you think that lifestyle sounds tailor made for a career in country-folk music, you’re not wrong. And that’s exactly what Ferrell developed when her song “Dreams” blew up on YouTube in 2018. The “Bells of Every Chapel” singer brought the whimsy to NASCAR when she performed the national anthem Sunday (June 30.)

Videos by American Songwriter

A beautiful day in Nashville starts with a beautiful anthem. 🇺🇸🎶 pic.twitter.com/TGcoeedZ7h — NASCAR (@NASCAR) June 30, 2024

Sierra Ferrell Delivers National Anthem at Nashville Race

Sierra Ferrell took the stage Sunday (June 30) at Nashville Superspeedway ahead of the Ally 400 NASCAR Cup Series race. And the “American Dreaming” singer had everyone returning to their red-white-and-blue roots with her cover of “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

“Sierra Ferrell Singing the national anthem at the NASCAR race, today I am a patriot,” wrote one fan. “Sierra Ferrell is an absolute legend,” another X user noted, adding she’s a “mega fantastic artist.”

Sierra Ferrell singing the national anthem at the NASCAR race, today I am a patriot — Lauren Helms (@LaurenAHelms) June 30, 2024

Fans Want Luke Combs

While Ferrell certainly delivered, some fans are wondering why Luke Combs—who was attending the race—wasn’t the one singing the anthem.

And why is Luke Combs not singing the National Anthem?? — angielovesnascar (@nascarchick8848) June 30, 2024

“@NASCAR @lukecombs @BubbaWallace So here there. Has a car and you couldn’t get him to do the anthem?” a fan questioned. Another X user simply wondered,” And why is Luke Combs not singing the National Anthem??”

[RELATED: Lukas Nelson Enlists Sierra Ferrell for the “Cover We Didn’t Know We Needed”, Tells Adele “You’re Going Country Whether You Like It or Not”]

With her latest album Trail of Flowers, which dropped in March, Ferrell aimed to “create something that makes people feel nostalgic for the past, but excited about the future of music.” The record’s critical reception suggests that Ferrell accomplished just that. The 35-year-old West Virginia native makes audiences feel something with every note she sings, and “The Star-Spangled Banner” is no exception.

Hear Sierra’s Alternative Spin on ‘Trail of Flowers’ Standout Track

Sierra Ferrell dropped “American Dreaming” in March ahead of her sophomore record, Trail of Flowers. For Ferrell, the lyrics reflect on her winding road to stardom. But there’s something in there for all of us who have ever relentlessly chased a dream at the expense of daily life. I’ve been American dreaming’ / But I never seem to get no rest, Ferrell sings in her lilting timbre.

Ahead of her NASCAR performance, Ferrell dropped an alternative live take of “American Dreaming” on Friday (June 28.) Listen below.

Featured image by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy