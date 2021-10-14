Sir Elton John Now Boasts Longest Span Between Top 40 Hits

Elton John can’t stay out of the news these days. Whether releasing duets with Charlie Puth or collaborating with Dua Lipa, the flamboyant British-born musician is everywhere. And we love it!

Wednesday (October 13) is no different. Speaking of Dua Lipa, it’s Elton’s collaboration with her, “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix),” that has given him a new feather in his cap. Elton now boasts the longest span of time between earning Top 40 hit status for two of his tracks.

This week the song jumped from No. 46 to 32, according to Billboard, earning the artist yet another Top 40 jam with his name on it. Elton’s first Top 40 hit, of course, was “Your Song,” which he released 50 years ago.

To earn the distinction, Elton passed Michael Jackson, who previously had the record with his 1971 hit “Ben,” to his posthumous feature on the Drake song “Don’t Matter To Me.”

The achievement is also Elton’s first appearance in the Top 40 since his duet with LeAnn Rimes in 1999, “Written In The Stars.”