Sister Trio Joseph Announces New LP ‘The Sun’

Sister trio Joseph has announced the group’s forthcoming new LP, The Sun, which is set to drop on April 28 via ATO Records.

To celebrate the news, the band shared the debut single from the album, “Nervous System,” a song all about regaining control of your composure in the face of the harsh, difficult world around us.

“All of our therapists were a huge influence on this album,” says the band, comprised of Natalie Closner and her sisters, twins Meegan Closner and Allison Closner

The new album, according to a press statement, is inspired by healing, therapy, and self-love.

“It’s about self-regulating and tending to ourselves with presence and compassion, rather than frantically reaching outside of ourselves,” adds the band.

“I’ve struggled with a lot of anxiety over the years, at times a constant inner storm, and it’s been easy to look outside myself to feel safe and secure,” shares Allison. “ I’ve fought to find my inner peace, and through that process, I’ve found that so much of the time I already have what it takes to calm my nervous system.”

According to a press release, “Natalie and her sisters focused their soul-searching songwriting on the quietly damaging forces that keep us from living fully in our truth (e.g., gaslighting, cultural conditioning, unconscious yet painfully limiting self-beliefs). Drawing on hard lessons from relationships and personal growth through therapy, The Sun shares stories of taking control of your own fate, making difficult decisions in the name of becoming yourself, and weathering the highs and lows of love while keeping the faith and tending to ourselves with presence and compassion.”

Check out the tracklist for the new LP below.

TRACKLIST

Waves Crash The Sun Fireworks Don’t Protect Me Slow Dance Nervous System Tell Me About You Kicking Up The Light Three More Hours Love Is Flowing

Photo by Shervin Lainez / Big Feat PR