Six Ed Sheeran Crew Members Rushed to Hospital After His Detroit Show

Six members of Ed Sheeran’s crew were sent to the hospitalized after a scary incident. Following the pop singer‘s concert at Detroit’s Ford Field, crews were breaking down the stage setup when the incident accord, Click On Detroit reported.

According to the outlet, who obtained photos of the accident’s aftermath, a piece of the equipment lost control while the stage was being torn down.

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In dispatch audio obtained by the outlet, which occurred just after 11 p.m., officials described the incident as “a forklift injury accident.”

Crew members told the outlet that, at the time of the incident, they were walking away from the area to take the break when the equipment lost control, hitting several of them.

Victim Recounts Incident After Ed Sheeran Concert

Roxana Padilla, who works as a supervisor for a staffing company Ford Field employs, told the local ABC affiliate that she was hurt in the accident.

“I didn’t even know if I should scream. I was literally right in front of the [golf] cart, right in front of everything. Like, I saw everything coming through,” she said. “Out of nowhere, I see right behind her a really big forklift coming so fast, so fast. Like, I don’t even know how many miles per hour. And one second I thought, he’s not going to stop.”

“We see the forklift driving so fast right here. And that’s when it impacted the mini cart. The mini cart just flipped over,” Padilla continued. “Everybody got out, like they got out of the mini cart. They fell. It went 360, and then the forklift just kept driving… Why were they driving fast? Like, I don’t understand still.”

Padilla said that she fractured her nose and septum in the accident. She is waiting to find out if her injuries will require surgery.

The injured workers were all taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, the Detroit Fire Department told the first outlet.

“Ford Field has begun a full review and is cooperating with the appropriate authorities and with the event’s production partners,” the stadium told Click On Detroit. “Out of respect for the people involved and the integrity of that review, we will not speculate on the cause. We are grateful to the Detroit Fire Department and EMS for their rapid response.”

The incident, The Detroit Free Press reported, is currently under review by the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

Sheeran has yet to speak out about the incident. He’s next scheduled to bring his Loop Tour to New Jersey on Sept. 4.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for for iHeartRadio