Skillet to Release Deluxe Edition of ‘Dominion’

Skillet is expanding their Destiny with the deluxe edition of their latest album.

On February 17, the band will release Dominion: Day of Destiny, the deluxe edition of their 2022 album Dominion, featuring five new songs including the recently released “Psycho in My Head.” The other tracks are “Crossfire,” “Unbreakable Soul,” “The Defiant” and “Finish Line” featuring Adam Gontier, frontman of Canadian rock group Saint Asonia. Upon its January 2022 release, Dominion reached the top five on the Billboard Top Hard Rock Albums, Top Rock Albums, Top Alternative Albums and Top Christian Albums charts.

“’Dominion’ came about three months in,” Cooper shared with American Songwriter about the title track. “I wanted to do something really fast and up-tempo because that’s not something we usually do. And I don’t even remember how I got the idea. But I knew I wanted to make it a little metal and slightly faster than anything we’ve ever done. I thought we could use that. The last thing we wrote for it was the main riff of the song—which I really love. It’s so different for Skillet. And it just all kind of came together. It was fun to try some new stuff.”

The same day as the deluxe edition’s release, Skillet will launch their co-headlining Rock Resurrection Tour with Theory of a Deadman, with Saint Asonia joining as a supporting act. The 25-date trek takes them to cities around the U.S., including Boston, Cleveland, Tulsa, Houston, Dallas and Denver before wrapping up in Los Angeles on March 26.

“We are so excited for our fans to hear ‘Psycho,’ ‘Finish Line’ and the other new tracks, and to be touring with our friends from Theory again!” Skillet frontman John Cooper said in a press statement. “It’s been several years since our last tour together, and this time we are also joined by our friends in Saint Asonia. We are looking forward to kicking off 2023 the right way by joining forces for a super-charged rock show! Panheads get ready!”

Tickets are available now.

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records