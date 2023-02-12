Skrillex’s First Solo Project in Nearly a Decade to Arrive Next Week

EDM trailblazer Skrillex has officially announced his first solo project in nearly a decade is on the way, and the album’s arrival date is just around the corner.

The highly anticipated release, titled Quest For Fire, is set to drop on Friday (Feb. 17).

The electronic producer—born Sonny Moore—recently gave fans a sneak peek of the entire album when he hosted a DJ set live from his basement. Catch snippets of the project below.

Skrillex began hinting at a new release when he shared a post and video clip on social media on the first day of the new year. Vaguely captioned “QFF/DGTC 23,” fans seemed to widely understand the acronyms of album names expected to drop in this year.

He has since shared several songs with fans, like “Rumble,” a smooth, but hard-hitting collaboration with English producer and DJ Fred Again alongside British MC Flowdan; and the track “Way Back,” featuring PinkPantheress and Trippie Redd.

The forthcoming album marks Moore’s first full-length solo effort since his 2014 debut, Recess. The record quickly became a fan favorite, peaking at No. 4 on the Billboard 200 chart. The album launched him into electronic superstardom and cemented him as an EDM figurehead when the bass-heavy dubstep style was seeing its heyday.

Since then, he has been a mainstay in the world of EDM and has been behind a number of collaborations, producing a massive amount of hits with the likes of Missy Elliot, Diplo, Incubus, Maluma, and more.

In the last year, Moore has been relatively silent, but he revealed back in January that his absence from music was due to 2022 being “the toughest year of my life.” He explained to fans in a series of tweets, that he had “no drive and purpose for the first time.”

“For the first time in 4-5 years, I’ve found a new sense of peace. It took so much work and sacrifice to get here,” the artist wrote, telling fans, “The support you’ve all shown over the years does mean the world and I’ll continue to work on myself and not get into a situation where I have to cancel shows / go into hiding.”

