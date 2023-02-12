Morgan Wallen Has Surprise Meet and Greet with Nashville’s New Entertainment District Police Unit

Morgan Wallen recently had a brush with the law but in a good way. The Country music superstar and Nashville’s finest are now well acquainted.

The “You Proof” singer and the Metro Nashville Police Department’s newly launched entertainment district unit paused for a photo-op on Broadway on Saturday night (Feb. 11).

The new downtown police unit – put into effect on Feb. 2 – is comprised of 30 officers. They will work 10-hour shifts every week from Thursday through Sunday. Tasked with handling the needs of the district, their ultimate goal is to make the downtown area a great place to work and play for merchants, tourists, and residents alike.

“I think we’re gonna see a dramatic change in some of the things we’ve seen downtown,” Police Chief John Drake said of the unit’s impact in a statement. “Some of the issues and concerns that people bring up as problematic and I think it’s gonna be good.”

Wallen recently announced his third album, set for release just ahead of his 63-date world tour. His new album, titled One Thing At A Time, is set to drop on March 3 and will be a hefty 36-track release said to harbor deeply personal, confessional, and poignant songs from start to finish.

“This record represents the last few years of my life, the highs, and the lows,” Wallen shared of the forthcoming album. “I just try to tell it how it is—the good, the bad, the love, the heartbreak. That’s all I know how to do. My hope is that this album makes my fans proud; makes ’em laugh, smirk, cry, and think—just like it did for me.”

His massive world tour in support of the upcoming release will see the star cross multiple countries with support from the likes of HARDY, Parker McCollum, ERNEST, and Bailey Zimmerman along the way.

Photo by Toni Anne Barson/FilmMagic