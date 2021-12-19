Maddie Poppe Performs Holiday Classic “O Holy Night” on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Maddie Poppe, the season 16 winner of American Idol, made a guest appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Friday (December 17) to perform the holiday classic, “O Holy Night.”

“My next guest and I have a couple of things in common, we both ended up winning America Idol. Sure it was 16 years apart but what are numbers? Age is just a number, it’s a silly number,” Clarkson said introducing Poppe. She also released a holiday album, hers is called Christmas from Home. On top of all of that, she’s on an acoustic Christmas tour. You should definitely check that out. Performing “O Holy Night”, one of my favorite songs, from Christmas from Home, give it up for Maddie Poppe.”

Poppe shared her excitement on Instagram writing, “So excited to be performing on the @kellyclarksonshow, an opportunity I’ve always dreamed of.”

The 24-year-old Poppe took home the win on American Idol in 2018, beating out Caleb Lee Hutchinson (runner-up) and Gabby Barrett (third). Poppe released her first studio album, Whirlwind, in 2019, featuring the single “Made You Miss,” which reached the Top 21 on the Adult Top 40 chart.

Currently, Poppe is on her Acoustic Christmas Tour with dates running through New Year’s Eve where Poppe will perform in Cedar Falls, Iowa alongside the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony.

Maddie Poppe Tour Dates:



Acoustic Christmas 2021

Dec 18 @ Diamond Jo Worth Casino | Northwood, IA

Dec 19 @ Paramount Theatre | Cedar Rapids, IA

Dec 21 @ The Stable Music Hall and Lounge | Bloomington, IL

Dec 22 @ The Sheldon Concert Hall and Art Galleries | St. Louis, MO

Dec 23 @ Ludlow Garage | Cincinnati, OH

Dec 28 @ The Basement East | Nashville, TN

Dec 31 @ Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center | Cedar Falls, IA



Maddie Poppe Live

Jan 4 @ City Winery Chicago | Chicago, IL

Photo courtesy Big Hassle Media