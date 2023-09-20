Kane Brown Announces 2024 In The Air Tour with Special Guests

Kane Brown has just announced that he will be embarking on a tour dubbed the In The Air Tour in 2024. On Wednesday (September 20), Brown made the announcement in a post on social media. “See you in 2024,” Brown wrote in his post’s caption.

In the announcement, Brown revealed that his tour will feature multiple special guests including Tyler Hubbard, Jon Pardi, Chris Young, Bailey Zimmerman, Cole Swindell, Parmalee, Locash, and Raelynn. Most tickets for the In The Air Tour will go on sale on September 28.

The In The Air Tour will begin with a show at the John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia on March 28, 2024. The tour will then travel to Toronto, Houston, Austin, Denver, Boston, Seattle, and Los Angeles, among other North American cities. Brown’s tour will conclude with a show at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on September 14, 2024.

Brown’s new single, “I Can Feel It,” is set to be released on September 21. On September 17, Kane shared a teaser of the single, along with footage of what appears to be a music video for the new song.

Check out the scheduled dates for Kane Brown‘s In The Air Tour below:

March 2024

28 – Charlottesville, VA – John Paul Jones Arena*°

29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena*°

30 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center*°

April 2024

4 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena*°

5 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*°

6 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center*°

11 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*°

12 – Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena*°

18 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena*°

19 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center*°

20 – Grand Forks, ND – Alerus Center*°

26 – Lubbock, TX – United Supermarkets Arena*°

27 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*°

28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*°

May 2024

9 – Eugene, OR – Matthew Knight Arena*°

10 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center*°

17 – Salt Lake City, UT – Delta Center

18 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

19 – Tempe, AZ – Boots In The Park

30 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

31 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

June 2024

7 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

20 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest

July 2024

20 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

August 2024

16 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

24 – Los Angeles, CA – BMO Stadium

September 2024

6 – Denver, CO -Coors Field

14 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field

