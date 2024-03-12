Watch Sierra Ferrell Perform a Stunning Cover of the Kris Kristofferson-Penned Classic “Me and Bobby McGee”

Rising country star and powerhouse vocalist Sierra Ferrell is currently on her Shoot for the Moon Tour. Last Friday (March 8), the trek took her to The Warfield in San Francisco, California. While there, she wowed the crowd with a stunning cover of “Me and Bobby McGee.” Watch her performance below.

Ferrell and her band delivered a country cover of the Kris Kristofferson-penned Janis Joplin hit. For most of the song, she relied on her usual—and stunning—vocal style. However, at key moments of the song, she dug deep and found her inner Joplin, adding the legend’s gritty blues-infused tone to her already stellar voice. Performances like this one are why Ferrell’s star continues to rise in the country world.

Those who want to see Ferrell perform her catalog alongside some great classic covers are in luck. She’s currently on the road. She still has more than 20 dates left on her current tour. The trek will pick back up at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on March 20. Then, she’ll hit cities across the country until the tour comes to a close in July with her appearance at FloydFest.

3/20 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium^

4/04 – Los Angeles, CA – The Fonda Theatre

4/06 – Olympic Valley, CA – WinterWonderGrass Tahoe

4/09-12 – Puerto Aventuras, QR – The Avett Brothers At The Beach

4/17 – Kansas City, MO – The Truman

4/18 – Oklahoma City, OK – Tower Theatre

4/19 – Fayetteville, AR – JJ’s Live

4/20-4/21 – Georgetown, TX – Two Step Inn

4/23 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4/24 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

4/26 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

4/27 – Milwaukee, WI – The Pabst Theater

4/28 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

5/09 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

5/10 – Charleston, SC – Charleston Music Hall

5/11 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

5/12 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

5/14 – Philadelphia, PA – Union Transfer

5/22 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

6/04 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

6/07 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

6/08 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena

6/14 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

6/15 – Denver, CO – Empower Field at Mile High

7/26-28 – Floyd, VA – Floydfest

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

