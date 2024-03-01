Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Tour 2024: How To Get Cheap Tickets

Bluegrass/country duo Robert Plant and Alison Krauss are going to have a busy year. Not only is the pair going to be part of the first leg of the Outlaw Music Festival Tour (led by Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan), but they are also embarking on the Can’t Let Go Tour in June. The Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2024 Tour will be supported in part by American singer/songwriter JD McPherson throughout the United States.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2024 Tour will launch on June 2 in Tulsa, Oklahoma at Cain’s Ballroom, without JD McPherson. The tour will wrap up on September 1 in Vail, Colorado at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater.

Luckily for fans of the duo, tickets are still widely available for just about every tour date on The Can’t Let Go Tour. Ticketmaster is the main spot to find tickets, but if you’re looking for cheaper options, you might have some luck on Stubhub.

Stubhub is a top third-party ticketing platform for a reason. Not only can you find tickets there that are lower in price than face value, but purchases are also protected by the FanProtect Guarantee. No scams, no counterfeit tickets. And it looks like tickets to the Robert Plant and Alison Krauss 2024 Tour start at around $65 for some tour dates.

You’ll get the best prices on tickets the quicker you reserve your spot, so get your tickets ASAP before prices go up and tickets sell out!

June 2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

June 4 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater ^

June 5 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater ^

June 7 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater ^

June 8 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field ^

June 11 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park ^

June 12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival ^

June 14 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater ^

June 15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake ^

June 18 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap ^

June 19 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap ^

June 21 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 22 – Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 23 – Coastal Credit Union Music Park, Raleigh, NC (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 26 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 28 – Syracuse, NY – Empower Federal Credit Union Amphitheater at Lakeview (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 29 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, (Outlaw Music Festival)

June 30 – Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 2 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center (Outlaw Music Festival)

July 6 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts(Outlaw Music Festival)

July 7 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium (Outlaw Music Festival)

August 8 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

August 9 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater ^

August 11 – Edmonton, Alberta – Edmonton Folk Music Festival

August 13 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

August 14 – Vancouver, British Columbia – Queen Elizabeth Theatre ^

August 16 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD ^

August 17 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD ^

August 19 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater ^

August 21 – Murphys, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre ^

August 22 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater ^

August 24 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre ^

August 25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater ^

August 26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater ^

August 28 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera ^

August 29 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera ^

August 31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater ^

September 1 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater ^

^ with JD McPherson

Photo by Alysse Gafkjen

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.