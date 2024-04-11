Sleater-Kinney Announce New US Tour Dates in 2024

Indie rock band Sleater-Kinney is kicking off an international tour this year, and the band has just announced brand-new US tour dates for fans in Wisconsin, Tennessee, Michigan, New York, and more! The “Modern Girl” hitmakers and riot grrrl legends have also added a few Canadian tour dates as well. Supporting acts will include Amyl And The Sniffers, Blonde Redhead, Gustaf, and Gina Birch for select tour dates.

The next stop on the Sleater-Kinney 2024 Tour will be on May 15 in Auckland, New Zealand at Powerstation. The first of the newly announced US dates will be June 27 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin at Summerfest. The tour will wrap up on August 29 in Leeds, United Kingdom at Brudenell Social Club with support from Gina Birch.

The main spot where fans can get their hands on tickets will be through the duo’s website. It doesn’t look like there are any presale events for this tour currently. Tickets to the old and new tour dates are available through Sleater-Kinney’s website with a few dates available on Ticketmaster.

Stubhub is another excellent spot to get tickets, and you might just get lucky and find some seats that are cheaper than face value. Fans in non-US countries might find some luck over at Viagogo.

Don’t miss out on this opportunity to see the indie-rock legends live this year!

May 15 – Auckland, NZ – Powerstation

May 17 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude Music Hall

May 19 – Melbourne, AU – Forum Theatre

May 21 – Sydney, AU – Enmore Theatre

May 23 – Fremantle, AU – Metropolis Fremantle

June 27 – Milwaukee, WI – Summerfest (NEW!)

July 25 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl Nashville (NEW!)

July 26 – Detroit, MI – The Majestic Theatre (NEW!)

July 27 – Cleveland, OH – Rock and Roll Hall of Fame (NEW!)

July 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Mr. Smalls Theatre (NEW!)

July 30 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen (NEW!)

July 31 – New Haven, CT – College Street Music Hall (NEW!)

August 1 – Buffalo, NY – Electric City (NEW!)

August 2 – Montreal, QC – Osheaga Festival (NEW!)

August 3 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall (NEW!)

August 7 – Portland, OR – The Square (with Amyl And The Sniffers) (NEW!)

August 10 – Copenhagen, DK – Syd for Solen

August 11 – Gothenburg, SE – Pustervik

August 12 – Oslo, NO – Rockefeller Music Hall (with Blonde Redhead)

August 13 – Stockholm, SE – Debaser

August 15 – Coura, PT – Vodafone Paredes de Coura

August 17 – Berlin, DE – Astra Kulturhaus (with Gustaf)

August 18 – Amsterdam, NL – Paradiso

August 20 – Cologne, DE – Carlswerk Victoria (with Gustaf)

August 21 – Antwerp, BE – OLT Rivierenhof (with Blonde Redhead)

August 22 – Munich, DE – Backstage Werk (with Gustaf)

August 23 – Lausanne, CH – Docks – Lausanne (with Gustaf)

August 24 – Paris, FR – Rock en Seine

August 25 – London, UK – All Points East Festival

August 27 – Glasgow, UK – Barrowland Ballroom (with Gina Birch)

August 28 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club (with Gina Birch)

August 29 – Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club (with Gina Birch)

Photo by Chris Hornbecker

