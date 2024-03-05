Cloud Nothings Announces The Final Summer Tour in 2024

Cloud Nothings is kicking off a widespread US tour this year, and fans of the indie rock band are in for some killer events. The tour won’t have any supporting acts (as of this posting), but Cloud Nothings know how to put on a great show all on their own.
The Cloud Nothings 2024 Tour will start on May 2 in Buffalo, New York at the Rec Room. If no additional dates make it to the final tour, it will close on June 9 in Ferndale, Michigan at Loving Touch.
There’s currently a presale event for the tour over at Ticketmaster, and fans can learn more via the band’s website. General on-sale should start for most of the tour dates on March 6. If you missed the presale event, we recommend checking out what’s available at Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch secondary ticketing platform complete with the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about potential scams.
To put fans at ease, “Final Summer” refers to the band’s recent single and upcoming studio album, set for an April 19 release date. This will not be Cloud Nothings’ final tour! This summer tour is coming up fast, so don’t wait around to reserve your spot. Get your tickets now!
Cloud Nothings 2024 Tour Dates
May 2 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room
May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall
May 4 – Toronto, ON, CA – Velvet Underground
May 6 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom
May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
May 9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge
May 10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat
May 11 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club
May 12 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall
May 13 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle
May 14 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
May 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
May 17 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall
May 19 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live
May 20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
May 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge
May 23 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
May 24 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
May 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park
May 26 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord
May 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
May 29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern
May 31 – Boise, ID – El Korah Shrine
June 2 – Denver, CO – HQ
June 3 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar
June 4 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge
June 5 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club
June 6 – Austin, TX – High Noon
June 6 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
June 7 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen
June 8 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s
June 9 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch
