Cloud Nothings Announces The Final Summer Tour in 2024

Cloud Nothings is kicking off a widespread US tour this year, and fans of the indie rock band are in for some killer events. The tour won’t have any supporting acts (as of this posting), but Cloud Nothings know how to put on a great show all on their own.

Videos by American Songwriter

The Cloud Nothings 2024 Tour will start on May 2 in Buffalo, New York at the Rec Room. If no additional dates make it to the final tour, it will close on June 9 in Ferndale, Michigan at Loving Touch.

There’s currently a presale event for the tour over at Ticketmaster, and fans can learn more via the band’s website. General on-sale should start for most of the tour dates on March 6. If you missed the presale event, we recommend checking out what’s available at Stubhub. Stubhub is a top-notch secondary ticketing platform complete with the FanProtect Guarantee, so you don’t have to worry about potential scams.

To put fans at ease, “Final Summer” refers to the band’s recent single and upcoming studio album, set for an April 19 release date. This will not be Cloud Nothings’ final tour! This summer tour is coming up fast, so don’t wait around to reserve your spot. Get your tickets now!

May 2 – Buffalo, NY – Rec Room

May 3 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit Hall

May 4 – Toronto, ON, CA – Velvet Underground

May 6 – Somerville, MA – Crystal Ballroom

May 8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

May 9 – New York, NY – Le Poisson Rouge

May 10 – Washington, DC – Black Cat

May 11 – Richmond, VA – Canal Club

May 12 – Durham, NC – Motorco Music Hall

May 13 – Asheville, NC – The Grey Eagle

May 14 – West Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern

May 16 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

May 17 – Nashville, TN – Cannery Hall

May 19 – Austin, TX – 3TEN Austin City Limits Live

May 20 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

May 22 – Phoenix, AZ – The Rebel Lounge

May 23 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar

May 24 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

May 25 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room Highland Park

May 26 – San Francisco, CA – Cafe Du Nord

May 28 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

May 29 – Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern

May 31 – Boise, ID – El Korah Shrine

June 2 – Denver, CO – HQ

June 3 – Kansas City, MO – recordBar

June 4 – Omaha, NE – Reverb Lounge

June 5 – St Paul, MN – Turf Club

June 6 – Austin, TX – High Noon

June 6 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

June 7 – Chicago, IL – Beat Kitchen

June 8 – Lakewood, OH – Mahall’s

June 9 – Ferndale, MI – The Loving Touch

Photo by Matt Cowan

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.