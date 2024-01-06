Slipknot’s Corey Taylor Cancels Solo North American Tour, Citing Mental & Physical Health Concerns

Although known for his contribution to the heavy metal band Slipknot as its lead singer, Corey Taylor also nurtured a solo career as well. His debut album as a solo artist hit shelves back in 2020 with his second album, CMF2, released in September 2023. Besides spending a great deal of time in the studio, the singer hoped to kick off a solo tour with concerts in New York, Atlanta, and Toronto. While fans expressed their excitement to see Taylor perform, on January 5, the singer announced he was canceling his shows.

Videos by American Songwriter

Sharing a message with fans on Instagram, Taylor not only canceled his concerts but admitted that both his physical and mental health had deteriorated over the last few months. He wrote, “It is with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of my upcoming North American tour. For the past several months my mental and physical health have been breaking down, and I reached a place that was unhealthy for my family and I.”

For those who happened to buy tickets to one of Taylor’s concerts, the singer assured them that all purchases, including VIP packages, would get a “full refund.” He insisted, “I need to pull myself back and be home with my family for the time being.”

Corey Taylor Continues To Struggle With PTSD

With Taylor gaining a mountain of support from both friends and fans, the singer ended his message, writing, “I send my love to the fans, my band, my family & friends, and everyone who’s helped me get here thus far. I promise I’m doing everything I can to be as healthy as I can be. Until then, my apologies to everyone we would have seen on the tour – and hopefully we’ll see you again down the line.”

[RELATED: Corey Taylor Stirs Personal Stories, Influences, and Plenty of “Risks” on Second Solo Release ‘CMF2’]

Not one to stay silent, in the past, Taylor discussed his struggles with PTSD as he placed the song “Post Traumatic Blues” on his CMF2 album. He said at the time, “I wanted it to be a bridge between people who are dealing with PTSD and the people who are desperately trying to understand the nuances of what people have to go through.”

(Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images)