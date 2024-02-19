Happy Birthday, Smokey Robinson: Watch the Motown Legend Sing a “Pitch-Perfect” Miracles Medley in 1974

Smokey Robinson turned 84 today, February 19. In honor of the Motown legend’s birthday, one fan posted a nostalgic video clip on X featuring a solo appearance Robinson made on a 1974 Midnight Special episode in which he sings a medley of some of the classic hits he had with The Miracles.

In the clip, a “pitch-perfect” Robinson croons a version of the 1965 hit “The Tracks of My Tears,” then shifts into an upbeat rendition of the 1970 chart-topper “Tears of a Clown.” Robinson brings the medley to a close with an inspired version of the 1963 Miracles smash “Mickey’s Monkey,” getting the crowd to sing-along with the joyous refrain, “Lum-dee-lum-dee-lie.”

You also can watch Robinson’s Midnight Special performance on the show’s official YouTube channel.

Robinson on an Upcoming YouTube Interview Show

In other news, Robinson is scheduled to appear on an upcoming episode of the Primary Wave Writers series, an interview show that streams on the Primary Wave YouTube channel. Smokey’s episode premieres on Thursday, February 22, at 11 a.m. ET.

In a preview clip from the show posted on Robinson’s Instagram page, he talks about where his passion for making music started.

“Probably the first place that inspired my musical career was in my house, because I had a great dose of music growing up,” he says. “In my house, there was every kind of music being played that you can think of. It was blues, it was gospel, it was jazz, it was classical. I had two older sisters… they played some music also called be-bop. So I think that growing up in a house like that, where I heard all kinds of music, had a great influence on my musical perspective [and] my musical taste.”

Fans Wish Robinson a Happy Birthday

Fans used the comments section of the Instagram post to send Robinson some birthday wishes.

“Miss you Smokey,” one fan wrote. “Hope your Birthday is half as special as you and it will be beyond spectacular!!!!”

Another commented, “Happy Birthday Legendary King.”

Yet another fan reacted his video comment, writing, “[Smokey] is such a great historian and full of so much wisdom.”

Smokey Robinson’s 2024 Tour Plans

Robinson released his latest studio album, GASMS, in April 2023. He has a bunch of upcoming tour dates this year, spanning from a March 1 concert in Rancho Mirage, California, through a November 8 show in Red Bank, New Jersey.

Among his dates is a three-show Las Vegas residency at The Venetian on April 24, 26, and 27. Robinson also is among the many well-known artists who will perform at the Fool In Love Festival 2024, taking place in Inglewood, California. Other acts on the lineup include Lionel Richie, Diana Ross, Santana, Al Green, Gladys Knight, Nile Rodgers & Chic, The Isley Brothers, and Chaka Khan.

Tickets to Robinson’s concert are available now via a variety of outlets, including StubHub.

