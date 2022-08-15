Snoop Dogg Launches Breakfast Brand, New Cereal

After recently entering the wine world with his brand 19 Crimes and weed business with Leafs by Snoop, Snoop Dogg is turning to a product that is best consumed in the early morning hours: breakfast cereal.

Under the rapper’s latest venture Broadus Foods, which was founded by Calvin Broadus (Snoop Dogg), Snoop Loopz is a boxed wholegrain cereal, reminiscent of Kellogg’s Fruit Loops.

The gluten-free cereal features a blue dog clutching a spoon on the packaging and has “more corn, more flavor, and more marshmallows,” wrote hip-hop entrepreneur Master P, who revealed Snoop Loopz and Dogg on his social media, along with a snippet of Snoop Dogg’s 1998 hit “Still A G Thang.”

“Broadus Foods introduces the best tasting cereal in the game Snoop Loopz,” wrote Snoop Dogg in a similar post on Instagram. “We’re taking over the grocery stores. The more we make, the more we give.”

Snoop Loopz joins the Broadus Foods line of Mama Snoop’s breakfast products, including cereal, oatmeal, grits, pancake mix, and syrup, which will support numerous charitable organizations.

Snoop Dogg recently launched a new wine under his19 Crimes brand with friend and foodie cohort Martha Stewart, who have been connected since they worked together on Stewart’s special Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party in 2016. Martha’s Chard is a California Chardonnay and the third wine from the state in the collection, along with previous releases Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cali Red and Rosé; the remainder of the 19 Crimes wines are produced in Australia.

(Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG)