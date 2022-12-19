Snoop Dogg Goes Country with Cowboy-Inspired Apparel

Snoop Dogg is tapping into his country side with a new line of cowboy-inspired apparel. In partnership with the Nashville, Tennessee-based apparel company Stevenson Ranch, the limited edition capsule collection blends cowboy and hip-hop styles with crewneck sweaters, T-shirts, trucker hats, and lighters.

“We’re mixing two demographics,” said Ben Foley, founder of Stevenson Ranch. “We pretty much got the entire middle America and he’s got the coast and Snoop is one of the biggest icons of the last 100 years. I don’t think there’s a soul in the country, maybe the world, that doesn’t know who he is, so this is really for everybody.”

In a separate Instagram post, Foley added,“The collection focuses on our mutual love for football and gives us a unique opportunity to represent for Nashville.”

Inspired by the caricature-like cover art of Snoop Dogg’s 1993 debut album Doggystyle, the designs on the apparel feature images of an animated dog wearing a football jersey and throwing a lasso. Baby blue trucker hats are also emblazoned with Dogg’s label Death Row Records and the phrase “Not My First Rodeo.”

Sold exclusively at the rapper’s Snoopy’s Clothing in Inglewood, California, and at the Stevenson Ranch website, the product line ranges in price from $6 for a lighter to $100 for crewneck sweaters. A portion of the proceeds of the sales will benefit Compton Jr. Equestrians Foundation, which provides educational and development programs for underserved youth centered around horseback riding.

“We try to take the timeless and nostalgic aspects of Western culture and Americana and infuse them with more modern-day fits, whether that’s more on par with a streetwear style T-shirt or crewneck,” said Foley, “but still keeping the Western culture at the core of it.”

The Compton Cowboys, a team of horseback riding friends who work to introduce equestrian culture to inner-city youth, are also the face of the social media campaign behind the new collection. The ads show the urban cowboys wearing Dogg’s designs while tending to their ranch and caring for their horses.

Throughout the past year, Dogg has continued adding to his collection of branded merchandise. The rapper recently launched his own gluten-free cereal called Snoop Loopz and the pet fashion brand Snoop Doggie Doggs.

Earlier in 2022, he also launched a new wine with Martha Stewart, who he has continued to collaborate with since they both worked on Stewart’s television special Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party in 2016. Distributed by Australian wine producer 19 Crimes, the Martha’s Chard is a California chardonnay and the third wine from the state in the collection, along with previous releases Snoop Dogg’s Snoop Cali Red and Rosé.

In November of 2022, Dogg revealed that he was working on his 20th album, Missionary with Dr. Dre. The album marks the first time he and Dr. Dre have collaborated on an album together in nearly 30 years. In 1992, Snoop was also featured on Dre’s own solo debut after leaving N.W.A., The Chronic. Prior to The Chronic, Dre’s first single “Deep Cover” marked his first-ever collaboration with Snoop Dogg. Dogg’s debut Doggystyle was also produced by Dre.

“I’ma tell you this, you’re the first one to hear this: me and Dr. Dre have been working on an album for the past two months,” said Snoop Dogg. “It’s produced by Dr. Dre. It’s our 30th anniversary to ‘Doggystyle.’”

Joking about sexual connotation of the new album title, Snoop added, “The first album was ‘Doggystyle.’”

Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for RMG