Social Media Stans Over Olivia Rodrigo’s Flawless New Tiny Desk Concert: “I’m Obsessed”

Olivia Rodrigo’s second Tiny Desk Concert is finally available to watch. This marks her second time performing for the hugely popular NPR series. However, it was the first time she was able to go to the instantly recognizable recording space. The pop sensation played a selection of favorites from her latest album Guts.

Rodrigo played her first Tiny Desk Concert during the pandemic. As a result, she had to record in an empty DMV. “It’s much cooler to be here,” she said of the cramped recording space. “I’ve never been star-struck by a room before, so this is a huge honor,” she said after finishing the first of four songs in her set.

Rodrigo has played some of the largest venues in the country. So, her being star-struck by the NPR space speaks volumes. At the same time, the pop star was far from the only person who felt star-struck after her performance. Her fans flocked to social media to praise her shortly after the video went live.

Fans Praise Olivia Rodrigo’s Tiny Desk Concert

Some people doubt the musical prowess of pop artists. Those people tend to believe that most of their sound is studio magic and vocal doctoring. However, Rodrigo proved anyone who doubted her chops wrong with this relatively stripped-down performance. There was no studio magic, just a room full of talented musicians.

Many fans pointed to her Tiny Desk performance of “Vampire” as proof of her prowess. “’Vampire’ by Olivia Rodrigo isn’t nominated for Record of the Year at the Grammys for no reason…LISTEN TO HER,” one excited fan tweeted.

One fan said they were “obsessed” with her performance of the song. Another replied, “Everyone saying she can’t perform this song are silent now.”

Rodrigo switched between a piano and an acoustic guitar during the concert. One fan praised her musicianship. “One thing about Olivia Rodrigo is that once you let her get her hands on a piano, she will make sure to remind you that she’s classically trained.”

Another fan noted the singer’s near-universal appeal. “Grown men who listen to majority rock even appreciate Olivia Rodrigo! That’s my girl,” they wrote.

See what all the fuss is about below.

