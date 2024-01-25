Trending: Olivia Rodrigo Fans Up in Arms Over Ticketing Fiasco, Set Twitter Ablaze

Tickets for Olivia Rodrigo’s GUTS World Tour are a hot ticket item right now. Rodrigo’s music has pulled in fans from all walks of life. As a result, when tickets went on sale last year, they went fast. Many fans who wanted to get into a show found themselves waitlisted by Ticketmaster. Earlier today, the ticket seller sent notifications to hundreds of previously waitlisted fans saying they could purchase newly released tickets. However, many fans found long queues with nothing waiting for them at the end.

Countless fans hoped to get tickets to see the “Bad Idea, Right?” singer. However, very few were able to purchase theirs before all of the seats sold. As a result, they took to social media to air their grievances with Ticketmaster.

Olivia Rodrigo Fans React to Ticketmaster Fiasco

One fan has been trying to see Rodrigo live since her first tour to no avail. “Ticketmaster always giving me depression. I just wanna see Olivia [because] I couldn’t get Sour tour tickets either like damn,” they wrote.

Another of Rodrigo’s fans didn’t get tickets but didn’t let that get them down. Instead, they partook in some retail therapy to cope. “By the time I got in Ticketmaster, there were nooo Guts tickets yet but I made myself feel better with Kelsea Ballerini merch I wanted,” they shared.

One X user provided screenshots. In their tweet, they showed the email telling them they could purchase tickets alongside a screenshot of Ticketmaster’s site saying the show was sold out. “Once again Ticketmaster, you will pay for your crimes,” they added in the caption.

“Disappointed but not surprised” seemed to be the mood of most fans. “Ticketmaster f-cking up the new Olivia Rodrigo tickets available. AS EXPECTED,” one fan shared, summing things up nicely.

Another fan surely felt like they were the butt of some cruel joke. “Damn, why’d Ticketmaster even let me in the Olivia Rodrigo queue when there were no tickets left,” they wondered publicly.

This is a visual representation of what most fans saw when they logged into the Ticketmaster site for GUTS tickets.

However, it wasn’t all bad for everyone. At least one fan “beat Ticketmaster” to get tickets.

OH MY GOD I BEAT TICKETMASTER pic.twitter.com/7ZEXsHcjnI — stef🤠 (@stefspeaksports) January 25, 2024

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/WireImage

