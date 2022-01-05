(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!
Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!
So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?
Well, here’s your one-stop-shop for such wonders. So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we, music fans?
Ray Charles: “Live In Paris” 1968
Led Zeppelin: Live in Seattle 1977
Nirvana: Live at the Paramount 1991
Nina Simone: Live in Holland ’65 & England ’68
Willie Nelson: Live in Amsterdam
Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii
Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax: Brahms Cello Sonata No.1
Dave Matthews Band: Live from The Gorge 9/1/2018
Talking Heads: Stop Making Sense
Kraftwerk: Minimum-Maximum Live 2005
Bad Brains: Live at the CBGB’s 1982
The Clash: Capitol Theatre 03/08/80
The White Stripes: Under Blackpool Lights
Bob Dylan: Rolling Thunder Revue Fort Collins CO 1976
Miles Davis: Live in Vienna 1973
Brandi Carlile: Jazz Fest 2021
Billy Strings: Red Rocks September 15, 2019
Beastie Boys: Open Air Festival, Germany 6.20.1998
H.E.R.: I used to know her tour Live in Los Angeles
Queen: Live Aid 1985
B.B. King: Live in Dallas 1983
Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame 1991
Rodrigo y Gabriela: Live at The Triple Door 2014
Photo: Bob Dylan YouTube