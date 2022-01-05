(Some of) The Best (Free) Concerts on YouTube Right Now

Do you feel as if you have more time on your hands than maybe you predicted several months ago? Us, too!

Want to use that time diving into more music? Us, too!

So, as such, we thought it would be a good idea to create a list of (some of) our favorite full live concerts available for free on YouTube. Want to see Led Zeppelin or Bob Dylan from the ‘70s? Want to hear a bit of live classic music?

Well, here’s your one-stop-shop for such wonders. So, without further ado, let’s dive in, shall we, music fans?

Ray Charles: “Live In Paris” 1968

Led Zeppelin: Live in Seattle 1977

Nirvana: Live at the Paramount 1991

Nina Simone: Live in Holland ’65 & England ’68

Willie Nelson: Live in Amsterdam

Pink Floyd: Live at Pompeii

Yo-Yo Ma & Emanuel Ax: Brahms Cello Sonata No.1

Dave Matthews Band: Live from The Gorge 9/1/2018

Talking Heads: Stop Making Sense

Kraftwerk: Minimum-Maximum Live 2005

Bad Brains: Live at the CBGB’s 1982

The Clash: Capitol Theatre 03/08/80

The White Stripes: Under Blackpool Lights

Bob Dylan: Rolling Thunder Revue Fort Collins CO 1976

Miles Davis: Live in Vienna 1973

Brandi Carlile: Jazz Fest 2021

Billy Strings: Red Rocks September 15, 2019

Beastie Boys: Open Air Festival, Germany 6.20.1998

H.E.R.: I used to know her tour Live in Los Angeles

Queen: Live Aid 1985

B.B. King: Live in Dallas 1983

Garth Brooks: Live at Notre Dame 1991

Rodrigo y Gabriela: Live at The Triple Door 2014

Photo: Bob Dylan YouTube