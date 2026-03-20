Son of Country Music Superstar Draws Interest as College Football Quarterback Prospect

While some singers watch their children follow in their footsteps, Luke Bryan encouraged his son to follow a different path. Only wanting his son to find what excites him, it appeared that football caught his eye. Already a fan of the NCAA, the country singer is currently judging American Idol alongside Lionel Richie and Carrie Underwood. But when not judging or performing, Bryan is supporting Bo Bryan as he prepares to take on college football.

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Each season, the NCAA generates billions of dollars in revenue. And that doesn’t count the millions bet on each game. Add that to the millions of people watching around the country, and the pressure can break even the most seasoned players. Having showcased his skills at the Under Armour Next Football Series in Atlanta, Bo was ready to take his athleticism to the next level.

Discussing his time at the event, Bo admitted the moment was surreal, given his background and having his family nearby. “It means a lot, especially with family being here and everything. With being born as a Georgia Bulldogs fan, going to camps like this in the state is something I’ve dreamed about forever.”

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How Bo Deals With The Luke Bryan Name

Although ready to carve out his path, Bo understood the spotlight that came with the Bryan name. “I’ve been born into it, so I’m just used to it by now. The thing I’ve kind of always been taught by my parents is to not be stuck in a shadow and just build your own thing. Make a name for yourself.”

Not worried about his father’s stardom or the critics, Bo was simply looking ready for the next chapter in his quarterback career. “I feel like I’ve done it pretty well. I’ve still got a ways to go, but I’m just going to keep going and just keep loving while I’m doing it. I’m enjoying this journey a lot.”

At this time, Bo explained how he has yet to receive any offers. But thanks to his talents on the field, he did receive interest from several SEC schools. He even visited a few of them, including a trip to South Carolina.

With interest already building and more opportunities likely on the horizon, Bo is just getting started. And while the Bryan name may open doors, it’s clear he’s determined to earn his place on the field on merit alone.

(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)