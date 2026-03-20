These 4 Songs Celebrate Chuck Norris’ Tough-As-Nails Legacy

Chuck Norris was nearly as tough as those jokes about him that have been floating around the internet for the past decade. He wasn’t just an actor. Norris earned black belts in five martial arts disciplines before creating his own, Chun Kuk Do. After serving in the Air Force, he entered and won multiple martial arts championships. Then, he became an instructor to the stars. His friend, Bruce Lee, offered him his breakout role in The Way of the Dragon. Then, Norris’ student, Steve McQueen, suggested that he start taking acting seriously.

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Norris became a bona fide action hero with movies like Good Guys Wear Black, Delta Force, Lone Wolf McQuade, Force Vengeance, and Code of Silence. Then, in the 1990s, he took on the titular role in the series Walker, Texas Ranger. For many, the roundhouse-kicking lawman with a heart of gold was the epitome of cool. These songs celebrate the late star’s tough-as-nails legacy.

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1. “The Eyes of a Ranger” by Chuck Norris

This song may not be about Chuck Norris, but those who watched Walker, Texas Ranger can’t hear this song without thinking of him. Moreover, that’s his voice telling everyone just how long the arm of the law is in the Lone Star State.

According to Songfacts, singer/songwriter Tirk Wilder wrote the song. He was friends with Bob Green, Norris’ bodyguard. When Norris started work on the show, Green suggested that Wilder should write the theme song. It replaced the original instrumental intro sometime in the second season.

2. “The Bearded Ninja” by Jonathan Michael Fleming

Jonathan Michael Fleming is an artist known for writing unique military cadences. This one celebrates the reputation Chuck Norris gained with his action hero roles throughout the 1980s and ’90s. Fleming performing the cadence in front of a screen showing clips from those films makes this one that much better.

3. “Chuck Norris” by Laura Michelle

Very few people can claim to have the mental or physical toughness of Chuck Norris. However, we could all use a dose of his confidence and the ability to roundhouse life’s problems in the face. This song is all about summoning the confidence to do just that, despite feeling awkward or inadequate.

4. “Chuck Norris Is a Strong Individual” by Papa Razzi and the Photogs

While the other songs on this list conjure images of Chuck Norris’ strength, fighting prowess, and confidence, this one goes a step further. This novelty track from Papa Razzi and the Photogs lists all the good things about the action hero. It’s a fun way to remember the late legend who brought countless people joy through his films, fights, and TV roles.

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