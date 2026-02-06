Son of Rapper Lil Jon Found Dead in Georgia Pond Following Three-Day Search

On Feb. 3, Lil Jon publicly confirmed that he was experiencing every parent’s worst nightmare. His son, Nathan Smith—who goes by DJ Young Slade—had been reported missing in Georgia. Three days later, law enforcement’s search for the 27-year-old came to a heartbreaking end when responders found his body in a pond near his home.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to a Facebook post from the Milton, Georgia police department, divers with the Cherokee County Fire Department recovered a body from a pond in Mayfield Park, near Smith’s Milton residence, just before noon Friday (Feb. 6).

While police are still awaiting official confirmation by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office, officers believe that the deceased person is Nathan Smith.

Milton law enforcement does not suspect foul play, but will conduct “an open and active criminal investigation” regardless.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the Smith family during this difficult time,” the post concluded.

According to previous police reports, Smith “ran out of his house” at about 6 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 3). He did not have a phone, and officers warned that he “may be disoriented and in need of assistance.”

Lil Jon “Heartbroken” Over Son’s Death

Shortly after news broke of Nathan Smith’s death, his father, Lil Jon, issued his own statement on social media. Nathan Smith is the “Turn Down for What” rapper’s only child with ex-wife Nicole Smith.

“I am extremely heartbroken for the tragic loss of our son, Nathan Smith,” wrote the hip-hop artist, 55, in an Instagram post. “His mother [Nicole Smith] and I are devastated.”

Lil Jon (born Jonathan Smith) went on to describe his son as “the kindest human being you would ever meet,” calling him “immensely caring, thoughtful, polite, passionate, and warmhearted.”

“He was an amazingly talented young man, a music producer, an artist and and engineer, and graduate of NYU,” the post continued. “We loved Nathan with all our hearts and are incredibly proud of him. He was loved and appreciated, and in our last times together we’re comforted in knowing that we expressed that very sentiment to him.”

[RELATED: Lil Jon Opens Up About His Journey to Clarity with New Album ‘Total Meditation’]

Nathan Smith began performing as a DJ at about 11 years old under the name Young Slade. He released his latest single, “Feels,” in March 2025.

“When my son graduated from DJ academy I teared up to see him following in my footsteps,” Lil Jon said in a 2014 interview.

Featured image by Julia Beverly/Getty Images