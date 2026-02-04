Lil Jon Issues Statement, Asks for Prayers Over His Missing Son

Lil Jon’s son has gone missing. On Feb. 3, the Milton Police Department shared the news that Nathan Smith, who goes by DJ Young Slade, has gone missing in Georgia.

Videos by American Songwriter

According to police, Smith was last seen in the vicinity of Baldwin Dr./Mayfield Rd. in Milton on Tuesday, February 3 at 6 a.m..

Smith “ran out of his house and has been missing since,” police said. According to police, the 27-year-old DJ “left on foot and does not possess a phone.”

“He may be disoriented and in need of assistance,” police said. “Family and friends are concerned for his safety.”

The report described Smith as a 5’9″ man with short black hair and brown eyes, who weighs 150 pounds.

Anyone with information about Smith’s whereabouts should contact police at 678-297-6300.

Lil Jon Speaks Out About Son’s Disappearance

Lil Jon shares Smith with his estranged wife, Nicole Smith, whom he wed in 2004. The pair announced their split in February 2024, and revealed at the time that they’d gone their separate ways two years prior, People reported.

In a statement to the outlet, a rep for the rapper said, “The family is asking for privacy at this time. We are also asking for continued prayers for Nathan to come home safe. Thank you.”

Smith, who last posted to Instagram on Jan. 6, released his latest song, “Feels,” last March. Speaking on The Big Podcast in 2023, Lil shared how his son got into DJing.

“He started DJing at 11 years old,” Lil Jon said. “I put him in Scratch DJ Academy. He graduated at like 12 years old. He was the smallest thing in there in the graduation. Throughout his teenage years, he started DJing in clubs around L.A., and then he also started making music.”

Smith’s path was no surprise to his dad, who noted, “It’s literally in your kid’s genes to do what you do.”

“It is in their genes. It is in their DNA,” he said. “We pass everything we get and we learn down to our children. So he was destined to be in the music business and do music.”

Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images