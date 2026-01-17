“Turn Down for What?”: Lil Jon Bringing the Noise for Halftime Show at Seahawks vs. 49ers Playoff Game

Born Johnathan H. Smith in Atlanta, Georgia, rapper Lil Jon helped bring the “crunk” sub-genre into the early-aughts mainstream, producing hits like Petey Pablo’s “Freek-a-Leek,” “Goodies” by Ciara, and—of course—Usher’s Hot 100 chart-topper “Yeah!” In the last couple of years, the Grammy winner, now 55, has supported Pitbull on his 2024 tour, made a cameo during Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show that same year, and even (inexplicably) released a guided meditation album.

Now, as the NFL playoffs heat up, Lil Jon will return to the stage tonight (Saturday, Jan. 17) to amp up the halftime crowd at Seattle’s Lumen Field, as the Seahawks take on the San Francisco 49ers.

“Turn Down for What?”: Lil Jon Brings the Noise to Seattle

Earlier this month, Seattle clinched the NFC West division title with a 13-3 victory over San Francisco. Now, the top-seeded Seahawks must again best the 49ers to earn a bid in the NFC conference championship game. The advancing team will face the winner of the Buffalo Bills-Denver Broncos contest.

With the game kicking off at 8 p.m. Eastern, Lil Jon will take the stage during halftime. The stakes are high, as is the energy—so who better than one of the world’s top “hype men” to bring the noise?

On social media, many responded to the news with variations of, “Yayeah! What? Oooooookayyyyy!”—perhaps the three most important words of Lil Jon’s career.

Millennials rejoice—it’s about to be 2004 all over again at Lumen Field. No doubt the rapper-producer will also dust off an old favorite, the 2013 EDM-trap staple “Turn Down for What.” Released as French DJ and record producer DJ Snake’s debut single, the song’s viral music video racked up more than 1 billion views on YouTube.

Catch Him on the Road

Two years ago, Lil Jon joined Miami rapper Pitbull on his Party After Dark tour. Now, the “Get Low” rapper will reunite with Mr. Worldwide this spring for the latter’s I’m Back Tour.

“The United motherf—ing States, b—-!” Lil Jon exclaimed in a video announcement on social media.

Fans can sign up for pre-sale tickets via Ticketmaster by Monday, Jan. 26 at 10 p.m. Eastern. General sale begins Wednesday, Jan. 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

Kicking off May 14 in West Palm Beach, Florida, the I’m Back Tour passes through Houston, Dallas, Phoenix, Los Angeles, and more before wrapping Sept. 26 at Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee, Minnesota.

Featured image by Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images