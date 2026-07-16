90s Rock Icon Receiving Constant Care for “Aggressive Form of Brain Cancer”

At 59, Jennifer Finch had more than enough to be proud of when looking back at her career in the music industry. Since the late 1970s, the musician has explored a career in the entertainment business. It didn’t take long before she found her way to the stage, performing with groups like OtherStarPeople, The Shocker, and the punk rock band, L7. While L7 planned to kick off a massive tour, Finch’s aggressive brain cancer diagnosis cast uncertainty over the band’s future.

Sharing the devastating news with fans, L7 posted a message on Instagram. “Our beloved bandmate, sister, and friend Jennifer Finch has been diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer. Following multiple surgeries and serious complications, Jennifer now requires extensive medical care, rehabilitation, and professional in-home support.”

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L7 Pushes Forward With Tour To Honor Jennifer Finch’s Request

Not able to take care of her health without support, L7 explained how they hoped to perform one more time with Finch. “The Last Hurrah Tour was planned along with Jennifer when all four of us were in good health and spirits. Although she will not be able to join us for the upcoming US dates, Jennifer has asked us to continue with the tour as planned.”

Having to make a difficult decision, L7 decided to grant Finch’s wish, promising they would honor her request.

As for Finch, the band created a GoFundMe to help cover expenses pertaining to the musician’s care. Hoping to make her comfortable throughout her care, the GoFundMe also climbed over $299,000. With a goal set at $350,000, fans are making sure she hits the mark. And looking at the top donors, some have already given $10,000.

Asking fans to do nothing more than share the campaign, L7 ended the message with ongoing love for Finch. “Jennifer is part of our family. We love her, and we want her to feel the full strength of the community that has loved and supported her for so many years.”

The overwhelming response to Finch’s fundraiser highlights the lasting impact she has had on the punk rock community. As donations continue to pour in, fans and fellow musicians are rallying around the L7 bassist, hoping to ease the burden during an incredibly difficult time.

(Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for The Art of Elysium)