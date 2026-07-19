Jennifer Finch has died. Days after the L7 bassist publicly revealed her battle with brain cancer, she died as a result of the disease. She was 59.

“With a very heavy heart we announce that our beloved bandmate, friend, and fellow troublemaker Jennifer Finch has passed away today,” the band wrote on Instagram. “She had a long courageous fight with brain cancer and was loved by many wonderful friends, musical peers and fans worldwide.”

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The band concluded their message by writing, “We love you Jennifer.”

The band’s rep also spoke out in a statement to Rolling Stone.

“We are shattered by the loss of our beloved bandmate, sister and friend Jennifer Finch, whose fierce spirit, humor and boundless creativity helped shape L7 and changed all of our lives forever,” the statement read. “Jennifer was a true original who lived entirely on her own terms, and the impact she made on music, art and everyone lucky enough to know her cannot be measured.”

The statement concluded, “We love her beyond words and will carry her with us always. Rest in power our dear friend.”

What to Know About Jennifer Finch

According to a GoFundMe started on Finch’s behalf, the musician was battling “an aggressive form of brain cancer” prior to her death.

“When she first heard the diagnosis, there was reason to believe that treatment, including a full course of radiation, would get her back to some version of normal living,” the post read. “Unforeseen complications led to multiple surgeries and a string of difficult setbacks. The cancer and everything that comes with it have left her with significant physical limitations.”

Finch joined L7 in 1987, two years after the band was formed. She played with them for nearly two decades. Finch was slated to rejoin the group for the upcoming U.S. leg of their Last Hurrah Tour. However, she had to drop out of the trek amid her health battle.

Throughout her career, Finch also played in OtherStarPeople and the Shocker. She additionally launched her own label, Little Pusher Records, and worked as a photographer.

Photo by Juan Aguado/Redferns