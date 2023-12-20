Viral Video Captures Anita Baker Not Skipping a Beat as She Kicks Out Fan Mid-Song

Finding a perfect balance between smooth jazz and soul, Anita Baker used her talents to not only win several Grammy Awards but also release iconic songs like “Sweet Love.” Performing on stage since the 1970s, the singer continues entertaining and tours even at 65. But recently, the singer found herself going viral after she confronted an audience member for trying to record one of her songs.

With the rise of social media platforms like TikTok, performers have gone to great lengths to keep their concerts and sets intimate. Over the Summer, Miranda Lambert made headlines when she stopped her show to confront a group of fans for trying to take a selfie. At the time she said, “These girls are worried about their selfies and not listening to the song, and it’s p—ing me off a little bit. I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight.”

On Friday, Baker found herself in a similar situation when she performed at the Toyota Center in Houston. Noticing a member of the audience filming her, she decided to ask them to stop, but not wanting to pause the show, she did it without skipping a beat of her 1983 hit “Feel the Need.” She told the fans, “Turn off the camera, baby. I don’t know who you are, move back!”

Not The First Time Anita Baker Called Out A Fan

Not adhering to the request, Baker once again asked the fan to move back before she turned to her security, insisting, “Security, help them out, and I mean out of my front row.” Jumping back into the song, the legendary singer proved her stage power and fans loved every minute of it.

With the video making its rounds on TikTok, fans appeared to praise Baker, writing, “She did it on beat!! ‘I don’t know who you are, MOVE Back! Getem back I don’t knowwhodatis!’ Shanananananaadatit.’” One person remembered the time she watched her live, “I saw her summer 2022 in Detroit and she was good. She did say at 9:30, ‘Auntie tired, I’m singing 2 more songs and DASSIT.’”

While the video received over 17,000 comments, it seems that Baker is no stranger to speaking her mind as a fan claimed she acted the same way when they attended her show. “I saw her in Atlantic City. She was acting the same way.” With the singer scheduled to perform numerous shows in the coming months, fans might want to put their phones away and enjoy the show.

(Photo by Larry Busacca/WireImage)