Anita Baker Quotes Beyoncé in Response to Recent Backlash Over Houston Show

Anita Baker is striking back against recent criticism. The singer found herself in hot water after her latest performance in Houston. According to concert-goers, Baker exhibited odd behavior while on stage.

In response, Baker has quoted lyrics from Beyoncé’s “Heated.” This is Baker’s way of calling out all of her haters.

“When they realize, they can’t Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability,” she wrote. “Screenshots? Are 4Ever. Lyrics: I’m as petty, as you are.”

When they realize, they can't Stop Your Blessings?… they simply Lie. As in, Liability🤣 Screenshots? Are 4Ever.

Lyrics🎼 I'm as petty, as you are#AnitaBaker — Anita Baker (@IAMANITABAKER) December 17, 2023

Taking to TikTok, one user shared a video of Baker yelling at one of her fans while on stage. She told her fan to stop recording and step away from her. She also apparently asked security to remove certain people from the show.

“I feel so bad for whoever had to really buy those tickets, and waited to go see her,” one TikTok user said (via Blavity). “That woman sung four songs and I only knew two: “Caught Up In The Rapture” and “Angel.” We ain’t even get no ‘Sweet Love.’ All we got was s–t talking and her kicking people out. Crazy.”

Fans Previously Came After Anita Baker Over Babyface Cancelation

This is the latest installment in the controversy surrounding the singer. Previously, Baker came under fire after allegedly getting artist Babyface canceled at a Newark, New Jersey show. Fans of the artist called out the singer on social media.

However, Babyface has blamed technical issues, not Baker for the cancellation.

“I would never shade Anita Baker,” Babyface wrote. He attempted to calm the situation. “I have too much love and respect for her, and I look forward to continuing the tour. I was just reiterating what the stage hand was saying following all of the tech difficulties,” Babyface also wrote. He later tweeted, “I am truly sorry to my fans who have been waiting for us to hit the stage this evening at @PruCenter. I was asked not to perform in order to give Ms. Baker her space and time to perform her show in its entirety. My band and I are extremely saddened we didn’t get to perform for y’all tonight.”

However, that didn’t stop fans from specifically targeting Baker. She wrote in response, “Kenny’s Crazies are online Bullies. @Babyface Please call off, your fans. I have been Only Kind and Supportive, of You, as the Special Guest/Support, on My Tour ABXO.” Baker’s latest controversy will just add fuel to the fire.

[Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Tyler Perry Studios]