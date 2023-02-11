South African Rapper, AKA, Shot Dead at 35

One of South Africa’s leading hip-hop artists, AKA, was fatally shot on Friday night (Feb. 10). He was 35.

The rapper – born Kiernan Forbes – was gunned down in a suspected drive-by shooting outside of a restaurant in Durban, South Africa. His parents confirmed his passing, sharing an emotional message to fans on their son’s Twitter account.

“It is with extreme sadness that we acknowledge the passing of our beloved son, and confirm his untimely and tragic passing on the evening or February 10, 2023,” his parents Tony and Lynn Forbes wrote in the post. “We are awaiting further details from Durban police.

“To us, Kiernan Jarryd Forbes was a son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin and friend, most importantly father to his beloved daughter Kairo,” they continued. “To many, he was AKA, Supa Mega, Bhova, and the many other names of affection his legion of fans called him by. Our son was loved and gave love in return.”

Read their full message below.

According to The New York Times, police suspect AKA had been walking to his car when two armed individuals fired several gunshots at close range before fleeing. A second person died at the scene. The rapper was reportedly scheduled to perform at a nightclub that night. Authorities are still searching for the suspects.

Just hours before his death, AKA posted about his forthcoming album, Mass Country, which is set for release on Feb. 27.

Tributes have begun to pour in from the music world and beyond. Fellow South African, Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron paid tribute to the fallen artist, sharing a post on Instagram. “Absolutely heartbroken to hear about the passing of @akaworldwide,” she wrote. “Another beautiful life cut short by a senseless act of gun violence. Sending peace and love to Kiernan’s family. Rest in power.”

See her post below.

Photo by Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images/Getty Images