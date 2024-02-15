Television Series Inspired by Usher’s Music and “Black Love” in Development

The last few months have been somewhat of a whirlwind for Usher as she received the chance to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show and even released a new album, Coming Home, on the same day. While teasing his performance throughout the weeks, he dazzled on the stage with other artists like Alicia Key and Ludacris. With the singer seeing a massive spike in popularity since his halftime performance, he recently announced a television series surrounding his decades in the music industry was in development.

While sharing the news about a new series focused on his life, the project has yet to receive a title. An official description of the series promised the show would shine a light on “Black love and individuals looking to find a place to call home. The series will explore music, style, sex, romance and secrets that threaten to tear relationships apart.”

Sharing a statement about the upcoming project, Usher seemed thrilled about the opportunity. He wrote, “My 30-year catalogue has resonated with so many people no matter where they were in their lives. I’m happy to be working with UCP to bring the music to life. I hope the series resonates with you the way my music continues to.”

Usher Makes History At Super Bowl

For Usher, 2024 is shaping up to be a historic year for the artist as he performed at the Super Bowl, released a new album, and currently prepares to kick off his upcoming tour, Past Present Future.

Although Usher gained high praise for his Super Bowl performance, the singer became the first independent artist to take the field. Speaking about the importance of that moment, he said, “You know what hope that gives artists? I’m an independent artist now. Not, you know, I am playing catalog records. But for the most part, the work that I did here in Las Vegas, it led to this. So that means you, too, can believe in yourself.”

Taking a moment to express his gratitude for his recent success, Usher thanked fans for their continued support throughout his career in the spotlight.

(Photo by Joi Stokes/WireImage)