Stevie Nicks Praises Lizzo for People’s Choice Awards Speech: “Your Name Is In the Stars Now”

When Lizzo gave her acceptance speech for the People’s Champion Award at the Dec. 6 People’s Choice Awards ceremony, the room, the world, and Stevie Nicks took notice.

Nicks praised Lizzo for her display that night as she brought 17 activists, advocates, justice-seekers, and people’s champions onto the stage and into the spotlight. The “About Damn Time” artist spent the entirety of her acceptance speech naming each person and highlighting the work they are doing for others.

“Dearest Lizzo,” Nicks addressed the star on social media. “In my opinion – your presentation last night on the People’s Choice Awards was not only so beautiful and so needed – that you get the award for being a great woman of our time.

“I was so impressed and so touched that you put that together and pulled it off. It was stunning – and everyone heard you. You have given all women soundbites forever – flute player, singer, songwriter, future politician…?”

She concluded her heartfelt spiel with “Your name is in the stars now – Much love, Stevie Nicks.”

See the post, below.

Recognized that night for her “commitment to championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” Lizzo spoke transparently to the crowd at the ceremony.

“I’mma be honest, when I first heard about this award, I was on the fence about whether I should accept because, if I’m the people’s champ, I don’t need a trophy for championing people,” she said after being welcomed onto the stage by her mother, Shari Johnson-Jefferson.

She continued, “I’m here tonight because to be an icon isn’t about how long you’ve had your platform. Being an icon is what you do with that platform.

“And ever since the beginning of my career, I’ve used my platform to amplify marginalized voices, so tonight, I am sharing this honor,” Lizzo said as the stage opened up to her guests. “Make some noise for the people, y’all. These are all activists and people that I think deserve the spotlight.”

Watch her full acceptance speech, below.

Courtesy of Warner Bros Records