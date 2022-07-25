Stevie Nicks Reveals Fall 2022 Tour with Vanessa Carlton

Stevie Nicks has added 12 new dates to the second leg of her 2022 U.S. tour schedule, which will run through the end of October.

Produced by Live Nation, the second leg starts on Sept. 19 at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield, Massachusetts, and will make stops in Los Angeles, Phoenix, Charlotte, Nashville, and more before wrapping up on Oct. 28 in West Palm Beach, Florida at the iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre.

In addition to her run of tour dates, Nicks, 74, is also scheduled to perform at several summer music festivals from Sept. 2 through Sept. 17.

Nicks recently released her live album and concert film, 24 Karat Gold the Concert, and new single “Show Them the Way” in 2020, marking her first new music in six years. The track features Dave Grohl on drums along with a video directed by Cameron Crowe.

In 2020, Miley Cyrus released her track “Midnight Sky,” which features a sample of Nick’s 1981 hit “Edge of Seventeen,” and the rock legend later joined her for a remix of the song called “Edge of Midnight.” Nicks also made a guest appearance on Maroon 5’s “Remedy” in 2021.

Stevie Nicks Fall 2022 Tour Dates:

Sept 2-4 – Snowmass, CO @ JAS Aspen Snowmass

Sept 8 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept 10 – Highland Park, IL @ Ravinia Festival

Sept 13 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now Festival

Sept 19 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

Sept 22 – Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

Sept 24 – Bridgeport, CT @ Sound on Sound Festival

Sept 30 – Dana Point, CA @ Ohana Festival

Oct 3 – Los Angeles @ Hollywood Bowl

Oct 6 – Phoenix @ Ak-Chin Pavilion

Oct 9 – The Woodlands, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct 12 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Oct 16 – Nashville @ Ascend Amphitheater

Oct 19 – Charleston, SC @ CreditOne Stadium

Oct 22 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Oct 25 – Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Oct 28 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Photo: Primary Wave