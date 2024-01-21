Sting, ZZ Top, Incubus Among Acts Playing the 2024 BeachLife Festival Lineup

Sting, ZZ Top, and Incubus are among the many well-known artists who will perform at the fifth annual edition of the BeachLife Festival. The three-day extravaganza, which celebrates music, art, and Southern California beach culture, will take place May 3-5 in Redondo Beach, California.

The Los Angeles-area event will feature a total of more than 50 acts, performing on four stages.

Lineup Details

Sting will headline the May 3 bill, which also features Dirty Heads, Seal, City and Colour, Surfer Blood, the duo of G. Love and Donavon Frankenreiter and more.

Incubus will headline the second day of the festival, which also will include performances by Devo, Local Natives, Santigold, Steel Pulse, and Pepper. In addition, late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins’ cover-band side project Chevy Metal, and Grace McKagan, daughter of Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan, will perform on May 4 as well.

ZZ Top is part of the lineup for the festival’s final day, May 5. My Morning Jacket will headline that bill, which also includes Phish frontman Trey Anastasio, Fleet Foxes, Courtney Barnett, Margo Price, Sugar Ray, and St. Paul & the Broken Bones. Anastasio will play with his side band Classic TAB.

Artists Post Messages About the Festival

A number of artists playing the festival have posted messages about the event on their social media pages.

Sting wrote, “Join me on the BEACH in Los Angeles this May! See you in the sand at [the BeachLife Festival].”

Incubus posted a note that reads, simply, “So excited for this one.”

Sugar Ray has played at the festival every year that the event has been held. The band’s frontman, Mark McGrath, wrote on his social media sites, “BEACHLIFE FANS… WE’RE BACK! CHECK OUT THAT LINE UP!! Stoked to be performing for the 5th Time!”

How to Buy Tickets

Tickets for the 2024 BeachLife Festival are available now via various outlets, including StubHub. At StubHub, orders are 100% guaranteed through the site’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Past performers at the festival include John Fogerty, The Black Crowes, Gwen Stefani, The Pixies, The Smashing Pumpkins, Weezer, Sheryl Crow, Cage the Elephant, Counting Crows, and Willie Nelson.

