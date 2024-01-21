Watch Jack Black Cover AC/DC’s “Big Balls” with the Help of Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters kicked off their 2024 touring on Saturday (January 20) with a concert at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland, New Zealand. As they’d done at most of their late 2023 shows in Australia, the Foos brought out their Aussie drum tech Fiona Owens to sing the bawdy AC/DC classic “Big Balls,” but a surprise special guest also took part in the Auckland performance.

As seen in a video posted of Foo Fighters’ Instagram page, comic actor/rocker Jack Black joined Fiona and the band for a rousing rendition on “Big Balls.” Clad in a tie-dye T-shirt and shorts, the Tenacious D frontman enhanced his performance with some enthusiastic prancing and high kicks.

According to Rolling Stone, Black is in New Zealand filming the Minecraft movie.

Black’s History with Foo Fighters

Black has had a long musical relationship with Foo Fighters and the band’s frontman, Dave Grohl, who has played on all four of Tenacious D’s studio albums. Grohl also is featured as Satan in the comedy rock group’s 2006 movie Tenacious D in The Pick of Destiny.

Meanwhile, Black appeared in the music video for the 2002 Foo Fighters song “Low,” and has made guest appearances at several of the band’s concerts over the years.

Foo Fighters’ 2024 Tour Plans

Foo Fighters’ two other New Zealand concerts are scheduled for Wednesday, January 24, in Christchurch, and Saturday, January 27 in Wellington.

Next up for the band will be a series of U.S. concerts in May, including performances at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, the Shaky Knees Music Festival in Atlanta, and the Welcome to Rockville fest in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Foos also have concerts in the UK and mainland Europe lined up in June and July. After that, the band will return to the States for a run of stadium shows mapped out from mid-July to mid-August.

