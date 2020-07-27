Eric Ambel’s home studio loft in Brooklyn functions as a full-fledged working space for the noted producer/guitarist to deliver finished projects for his clients, and also serves as a satellite facility for laying down tracks he can then bring to his main studio for final mixing.

It’s that consistency between the gear used at Evie’s Terrace, the home studio, and Cowboy Technical, the main studio he co-owns with Tim Hatfield, that keeps Ambel busy and his workflow seamless, no matter the circumstances. Pro Tools and Universal Audio have been a mainstay at both locations.

“I was an early Universal Audio user,” Ambel says. “I had their first-generation Apollo and just upgraded to the X6. Thunderbolt 3 is so fast. It’s a whole different ballgame.”

Though Evie’s place is a loft space, it is set up for full-band tracking. For a lot of projects at the loft, especially remote projects, Ambel relies on software plug-ins and modelers to lay down tracks.

“With the UA plugs I can set up the same workflow in my home studio that I have at Cowboy Technical Rig. The Console is set up the same, and I have all the UA plug-ins in the original hardware version at the main studio, which makes it easy to transfer.”

“My wife (songwriter Mary Lee Kortes) and I have always had a home studio. Around the New Year I did a heavy reinvestment, got a new computer and new interfaces. A studio has to be upgraded every once in a while, so I went all in. It’s a really good rig.”

Evie’s Terrace Home Studio (photo courtesy Eric Ambel)

If there’s an Americana, Alt-country, No Depression-sounding band or singer/songwriter artist putting out influential, quality material, chances are that Ambel has worked with them in some capacity.

Raised in the Midwest, Ambel played guitar and toured with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts from the band’s formation in 1979 through 1981. He then formed the acclaimed NYC band Del-Lords, following that with the Yayhoos in 1996. In 2000, he hooked up with Steve Earle and toured, recorded and played guitar with him until 2005.

Along the way, he built up a solid resume as a producer, working with critic’s favorites including The Bottle Rockets, Dan Baird, Blood Oranges, Mary Lee’s Corvette (which features his wife/songwriter Mary Lee Kortes on vocals), Marshall Crenshaw, Blue Mountain, Nils Lofgren and his own Roscoe’s Gang. His latest production credit is Spanking Charlene’s Find Me Out, featuring vocalist Charlene McPherson, a 10-track album released this past February.

“I’m also finishing a project with Andrew Grimm who plays in the band June Star in Baltimore. He’s a home studio guy and we’ve collaborated on a whole album since the pandemic started. So today I’m printing the final mixes. And I’m working on overdubs for Jimbo Mathus and Casey Anderson.”

Ambel also produced New York singer/songwriter Emily Duff’s latest release, which American Songwriter recently featured, and gave it that special Ambel touch. “A lot of times I work with singer/songwriters who want their record to have a band feel and that’s what I tried to bring with Emily’s project. On (her single) “We Ain’t Goin’ Nowhere” I played the guitar solo and licks at the end. Sometimes I’ll play on a record and sometimes I’ll just produce. Whatever is needed.”

Universal Audio Ox Box sits atop the Dr. Z amp

Ambel’s newest gear obsession is UA’s new Ox Box, a speaker emulator and load box that allows you to use your tube guitar amp at any volume and record without losing the amp’s natural characteristics.

“The Ox Box is a true game-changer. I have plug-ins and emulators, but the Ox Box gets you the sound of your amp right into Pro Tools through their suite of cabinets and microphones. I’ve always been able to get a good guitar sound at home, but a lot of times felt like I might have to redo parts for final tracking at the main studio. But I never feel that way with the Ox Box. It’s super flexible and super easy.”

Eric Ambel’s Home Recording Setup:

iMac 27-inch Retina 5K 3.8 Ghz i5 processor 32 gig of RAM Thunderbolt 3

G-Tech Hard Drives Thunderbolt 3

OWC Thunderbolt 3 Dock

UA Apollo X 6 Thunderbolt 3 interface

UAD-2 Satellite Quad

EVE Audio SC 205 active monitors with ribbon tweeters

Headphones from Ultrasone and Audio Technica

Pro Tools 2020

Logic Pro X

Luna

Many UA Plugins- “I use the Ampeg B15 plug for DI Bass.”

Mics for vocals and acoustic guitar

DMG Essence

Melodyne

Autotune

Waves Plugs

Kontakt Complete Sample Library

M-Tron Pro Mellotron

EZ Drummer 2 with many extensions

Native Instruments Komplete Controller

Yamaha weighted keys 88 key digital piano

Dr Z Carmen Ghia Dual EL 84 amp

Fender Pro Jr Dual EL 84 amp

UA Ox Box guitar amp recording system with Attenuator

Home Recording specific pedalboard plus many other effect pedals

“This pedalboard is literally built into my desk. I barely have to move to do anything!”

Many Electric and Acoustic Guitars (at least 30)

12 string guitars electric and acoustic

Baritone electric, Dulcitar, Banjo, Lap Steels

Audio Technica 4060 Large Diaphram Condenser mic

Audio Technica AE5100 Small Diaphram Condenser

Audio Technica ATM89R Hypercardiod

SE Electronics SE 5 Small Diaphram condenser mic

SE Electronics Reflexion Filter