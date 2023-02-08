Sublime Announces New Live Album, Cannabis Line

Southern California rockers Sublime have announced a new live album and cannabis line.

The new live record, $5 at the Door (Live at Tressel Tavern, 1994), is set to drop on April 21. It’s a digitally restored and mastered concert from 1994. Pre-orders are available via orcd.co/sublimelive.

“We were so excited when we unearthed this tape from the 1994 Everett, Washington show,” Scott Seine, President of Surfdog Records, said in a release. “What made this even more special is the fact that there was only a left and right channel, straight from the mixing board, so there was no way for any fixes or manipulation to the performance even if someone wanted to. This show is raw, authentic and true Sublime.”

The band’s new cannabis line, Reefers By Sublime, will be sold at select Southern California dispensaries.

“Holistic wellness. Medical necessity. Adult preference. Whatever your need or personal choice, Sublime has its own weed now and it is quality,” Sublime’s Bud Gaugh said of the new cannabis line. “Vested and tested, by me, try ’em and see!”

Added Sublime’s Eric Wilson: “Cannabis culture has been a part of Sublime since the beginning, and I’m stoked that we now have our own line of products. Cannabis takes me to that place when we were kids in the garage, playing music for ourselves. REEFERS is for anyone whether it’s used for relief, creativity, alternative medicine or to chill out.”

The track list for $5 at the Door (Live at Tressel Tavern, 1994) is below.

1. “Don’t Push / Right Back / New Thrash”

2. “Work That We Do”

3. “40oz. To Freedom”

4. “House Of Suffering”

5. “Badfish”

6. “Leaving This Babylon”

7. “Prison Oval Rock”

8. “We’re Only Gonna Die For Our Arrogance”

9. “Let’s Go Get Stoned”

10. “Pool Shark / Pool Shark Reprise”

11. “S.T.P.”

12. “I’m Not a Loser”

13. “Scarlet Begonias”

14. “Loving / Good Hole College”

15. “Cost of Living”

16. “D.J.’s”

17. “Saw Red”

18. “Jah Is My Light / Greatest Hits”

19. “Jailhouse”

20. “54-46 That’s My Number”

21. “Date Rape”

22. “Ebin”*

23. “Youth Are Getting Restless”

24. “Romantic Girl / Winner Takes All”

25. “My Age”

26. “Slow Ride”

*vinyl only

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)