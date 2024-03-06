Point Break Music Festival 2024 Featuring Sublime & Rebelution: How To Get Tickets & More

The Virginia Beach music fest known for showcasing reggae stylings from around the world is back again. This time, major bands like Sublime and Rebelution will be headlining the festival. Other headliners include Wiz Khalifa, Steel Pulse, and Stephen Marley. A ton of other bands will be supporting the Point Break Music Festival 2024, including Pepper, Fortunate Youth, The Expendables, Passafire, and more!

Videos by American Songwriter

Point Break Music Fest 2024 will kick off on June 1 in Virginia Beach, Virginia near the beach at 5th Street. All proceeds from alcohol sales at the event will benefit The Virginia Legends Walk Foundation.

https://twitter.com/pointbreakfest/status/1765029626848460812

Ready to score tickets to Point Break Music Fest 2024? Festivalgoers can check out presale details and sign up at the festival’s website. Presale buyers will also be entered into a contest to win four free tickets. The presale event for this festival will start on March 7 at 10:00 am EST and end at 11:45 pm EST. General on-sale starts on March 8 at 10:00 am EST.

Tickets will also be available via Ticketmaster for both the presale event and general on-sale. If you can snag your tickets in time, there will be VIP tickets and travel packages available.

Additional artists that will be performing live at Point Break include Tribal Seeds, Hirie, Bumpin Uglies, Denm, Ballyhoo!, Tropidelic, Artikal Sound System, RDGLDGRN, Kash’d Out, Joe Samba, The Supervillains, The Quasi Kings, Of Good Nature, Cultivated Mind, and Ganjacat. What a lineup!

Tickets to Point Break Music Fest 2024 will absolutely not last with this killer lineup. Get your tickets now before it’s too late!

Saturday, June 1 – Virginia Beach, VA – On the Beach at 5th Street – 12:00 pm

Sunday, June 2 – Virginia Beach, VA – On the Beach at 5th Street – 12:00 pm

Photo by Kevin Winter

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.