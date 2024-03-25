Maxwell to Bring The Serenade Tour to North America in 2024

Singer/songwriter Maxwell (a.k.a. Musze) is bringing his Serenade Tour to quite a few cities across the US this fall! The “Ascension” hitmaker will tour with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and fellow singer/songwriter October London. The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s successful NIGHT Tour from 2022.

The Maxwell 2024 Tour will start this fall on September 14 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will likely close on October 27 in Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum.

Presale events for Maxwell’s upcoming tour will start on March 27 at 10:00 am EDT. Fans can choose between an artist presale, VIP package presale, and Official Platinum presale through Ticketmaster. You can learn more about the presale events and get your code through Maxwell’s website.

General on-sale tickets will be available on March 29 at 10:00 am EDT. If you missed out on presale tickets, we recommend checking Stubhub to see if any general sale tickets are available. We love recommending Stubhub because of the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that all purchases on the platform are protected from fraud. No fake tickets here. It’s worth looking at if your selected tour date sells out!

Don’t miss your chance to see Maxwell live in concert!

September 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood

September 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

September 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

September 20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum

September 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena

September 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

September 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

September 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

September 28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

September 29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

October 1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

October 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

October 4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena

October 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

October 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

October 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center

October 11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

October 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

October 16 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

October 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

October 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

October 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

October 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena

October 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

October 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood

October 27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum

