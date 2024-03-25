Maxwell to Bring The Serenade Tour to North America in 2024

Singer/songwriter Maxwell (a.k.a. Musze) is bringing his Serenade Tour to quite a few cities across the US this fall! The “Ascension” hitmaker will tour with R&B singer Jazmine Sullivan and fellow singer/songwriter October London. The Serenade Tour follows Maxwell’s successful NIGHT Tour from 2022.
The Maxwell 2024 Tour will start this fall on September 14 in Hollywood, Florida at Hard Rock Live/Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood. Pending additional tour dates, the tour will likely close on October 27 in Inglewood, California at The Kia Forum.
Presale events for Maxwell’s upcoming tour will start on March 27 at 10:00 am EDT. Fans can choose between an artist presale, VIP package presale, and Official Platinum presale through Ticketmaster. You can learn more about the presale events and get your code through Maxwell’s website.
General on-sale tickets will be available on March 29 at 10:00 am EDT. If you missed out on presale tickets, we recommend checking Stubhub to see if any general sale tickets are available. We love recommending Stubhub because of the FanProtect Guarantee, which ensures that all purchases on the platform are protected from fraud. No fake tickets here. It’s worth looking at if your selected tour date sells out!
Maxwell 2024 Tour Dates
September 14 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
September 15 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena
September 17 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum
September 20 – Hampton, VA – Hampton Coliseum
September 21 – Baltimore, MD – CFG Bank Arena
September 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center
September 25 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
September 27 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
September 28 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC
September 29 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
October 1 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
October 3 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
October 4 – Washington DC – Capital One Arena
October 6 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
October 9 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
October 10 – Chicago, IL – United Center
October 11 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
October 13 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
October 16 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum
October 18 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
October 19 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center
October 20 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
October 23 – San Diego, CA – Viejas Arena
October 25 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
October 26 – Las Vegas, NV – Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood
October 27 – Inglewood, CA – Kia Forum
Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.