Sugarland Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Now this is the country music reunion that fans have been asking for!

Videos by American Songwriter

Sugarland announced just a few days ago that they will be touring the US with fellow country band Little Big Town and The Costellows. Fans are freaking out about it since the band hasn’t headlined much in the last few years and their most recent album release was Bigger in 2018.

After their recent performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will perform in cities across Texas, the Carolinas, New York, Tennessee, and more! And we’ll give you all the details on getting tickets.

The Sugarland 2024 Tour will kick off on October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will close on December 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.

All tickets are currently available for sale to the general public, and any presale events have since ended. The main spot to score tickets to the Sugarland 2024 Tour would be Sugarland’s tour website. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster and Stubhub.

We recommend using Stubhub to get tickets to this tour, especially if your chosen tour date sells out by the time you’re ready to reserve your seats. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no need to worry about scams or fake tickets.

Get your tickets to see Sugarland live with Little Big Town and The Castellows before they’re gone!

October 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

October 25 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena

October 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

November 2 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center

November 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center

November 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum

November 9 – Grand Rapid, MI – Van Andel Arena

November 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

November 15 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center

November 16 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena

November 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

November 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

November 23 – Tulsa, OK – Bok Center

December 11 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

December 12 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

December 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

Photo by Ethan Miller

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.