Sugarland Tour 2024: How To Get Tickets & More

Now this is the country music reunion that fans have been asking for!
Videos by American Songwriter
Sugarland announced just a few days ago that they will be touring the US with fellow country band Little Big Town and The Costellows. Fans are freaking out about it since the band hasn’t headlined much in the last few years and their most recent album release was Bigger in 2018.
After their recent performance at the 2024 CMT Music Awards, duo Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush will perform in cities across Texas, the Carolinas, New York, Tennessee, and more! And we’ll give you all the details on getting tickets.
The Sugarland 2024 Tour will kick off on October 24 in Greenville, South Carolina at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The tour will close on December 13 in Nashville, Tennessee at Bridgestone Arena.
All tickets are currently available for sale to the general public, and any presale events have since ended. The main spot to score tickets to the Sugarland 2024 Tour would be Sugarland’s tour website. Tickets are also available on Ticketmaster and Stubhub.
We recommend using Stubhub to get tickets to this tour, especially if your chosen tour date sells out by the time you’re ready to reserve your seats. Stubhub is also backed by the FanProtect Program, so there’s no need to worry about scams or fake tickets.
Get your tickets to see Sugarland live with Little Big Town and The Castellows before they’re gone!
Sugarland 2024 Tour Dates (with Little Big Town and The Castellows)
October 24 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
October 25 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena
October 26 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena
October 31 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
November 1 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
November 2 – Buffalo, NY – Keybank Center
November 7 – Minneapolis, MN – Target Center
November 8 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum
November 9 – Grand Rapid, MI – Van Andel Arena
November 14 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
November 15 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford Premier Center
November 16 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena
November 21 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
November 22 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
November 23 – Tulsa, OK – Bok Center
December 11 – Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum
December 12 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
December 13 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Ethan Miller
When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.