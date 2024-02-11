Is Usher Married? Meet His “Boo” Jenn Goicoechea & Four Loving Children

For most, they know Usher as being the King of R&B who released hit songs like “U Remind Me”, “My Boo”, and “Peace Sign.” Thanks to his numerous hits over the years, the singer sold over 80 million albums worldwide throughout his career which spanned over 30 years. Throughout that time, he not only set 3 Guinness World Records but also brought home 8 Grammy Awards. And to top it all off, tonight he will perform the halftime show at the Super Bowl. While his music career is thriving, what about his personal life? Is Usher married? Does he have a girlfriend? Let’s find out.

Videos by American Songwriter

Taking a trip into the past, Usher was married twice. The first time came in 2007 when he found romance with Tameka Foster. A fashion stylist, Foster worked with top artists like Ciara, Mary J. Blige, and the famous Jay-Z. Although marrying in 2007, two years later – the couple filed for divorce. During their marriage, the couple welcomed two children, Usher Raymond V, and Naviyd Ely Raymond. He also became the stepfather to Foster’s three sons.

Usher found himself in love once again in 2015 when he married Grace Miguel, a life coach. Usher and Miguel decided to split three years later in 2018.

Usher’s Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Although Usher has yet to walk down the aisle since his second marriage, he is currently finding love with Jenn Goicoechea. First dating in 2019, the couple welcomed a daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September 2020. Just a year later in September 2021, they announced their second child together, Sire Castrello. While Usher is a top name in the music industry, Goicoechea also has a promising career in music, just not on stage. Before she was named the Senior Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, she worked as an assistant to Ciara.

[RELATED: Super Bowl 2024: Here’s the Best Way to Stream the Usher Halftime Show with Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, & More]

Usher Gets Help From His Children Before Super Bowl Halftime Show

With Usher preparing to perform during the Super Bowl Halftime Show tonight, he admitted that his children will be in attendance. But more than that, the artist recently explained how his children helped him with her performance. He told The Talk, “I’ve been receiving tons of notes from Naviyd. Usher, he gave me a couple of notes. He gave me a few songs he felt like I should definitely cut, songs I should keep.”

Be sure to tune in tonight for Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show starting at 6:30 p.m. ET/PT on CBS and Paramount+.

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)