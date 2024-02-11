Video of Taylor Swift, Mama Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, & More Arriving at Super Bowl in Style Hits Internet

Taylor Swift is in the house, and by “house” we mean Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The pop superstar arrived at the stadium for the Super Bowl just recently with some friends in tow. She brought along Blake Lively, Ashley Avignone, her mother Andrea Swift, and Ice Spice.

If that wasn’t enough star power, Swift’s mother Andrea Swift also accompanied her daughter.

And a moment for MAMA SWIFT LFGGGGG pic.twitter.com/XvlB2c7NH1 — penelope (taylor’s version) (@thisisptrying13) February 11, 2024

Swift has been spotted already in her VIP suite chatting with Travis Kelce’s brother Jason and his wife. Fans are chomping at the bit for more Swift sightings, and we’re wondering how many cutaways she’ll get during the game.

Taylor Swift Arrives at Super Bowl 2024 in Style

🚨| Taylor Swift stuns arriving to the Super Bowl with Andrea Swift, Blake Lively, Ice Spice and Ashley Avignone! #SuperBowlLVIII



pic.twitter.com/Gc0T6GvgpN — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) February 11, 2024

One fan on social media replied to the video with an image proclaiming “Go Taylor’s Boyfriend” featuring Kelce’s number. Another Twitter user replied with a Photoshopped image of Swift holding up the Super Bowl trophy. Yet another joked, “It’s official, Taylor Swift will take the final snap in full uniform if the Chiefs can close out the Super Bowl in victory formation. I congratulate the [NFL] and Roger Godell for this forward-looking, inclusive decision.”

Swift is coming in off her Tokyo leg of the Eras Tour just in time to see her boyfriend either win or lose the Super Bowl. Only time will tell who takes home the trophy. Swift had some wins of her own recently, though, snagging two GRAMMY awards for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for Midnights from 2022. She also announced her next project, The Tortured Poets Department, would be out on April 19.

Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs will look to repeat as Super Bowl champions today when they take on Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers. Kickoff is set for 6:30 pm ET.

(Image via CBS Sports telecast)