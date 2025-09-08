Supertramp Mourns Loss of Founding Member Rick Davies at 81

Finding the perfect blend between rock and pop, Roger Hodgson and Rick Davies joined forces to create the British rock band Supertramp. Although the lineup changed a few times over the decades, Davies remained the backbone of the group. And throughout the band’s legacy, he helped create 11 studio albums and sell more than 60 million records. Their last album, Slow Motion, released back in 2002. Sadly, the band recently shared the heartbreaking news that Davies passed away at 81 years old.

Outside of being a singer, Davies was also an accomplished songwriter. He wrote hits like “Crime of the Century” and “Goodbye Stranger.” He formed a lasting bond with Hodgson as the two shared the stage and writing room. Posting a tribute to Davies on the band’s Facebook page, Supertramp wrote, “He was the voice and pianist behind Supertramp’s most iconic songs, leaving an indelible mark on rock music history. His soulful vocals and unmistakable touch on the Wurlitzer became the heartbeat of the bands’ sound.”

Supertramp Honors Rick Davies With His Own Lyrics

Shining a light on Davies’ life off the stage, Supertramp added, “Rick was known for his warmth, resilience, and devotion to his wife Sue, with whom he shared over five decades.”

Never forgetting his commitment to his family and the band, Supertramp concluded its tribute, declaring, “Rick’s music and legacy continue to inspire many and bears testament to the fact that great songs never die, they live on.”

Although offering their love for Davies, it appeared the songwriter had the best quote to sum up his career and life. Taking lyrics from “Goodbye Stranger”, the band concluded, “Goodbye stranger/ it’s been nice/ hope you find your paradise.”

The last decade brought a great deal of hardship for Davies and his wife. Battling multiple myeloma for 10 years, the singer eventually lost his battle. But thanks to Supertramp, his legacy will live on for generations, as fans commented, “Thank you for writing the soundtrack of my youth. Still propels me today at 61. Saw Supertramp in London Ontario summer 1978.”

Davies’ passing marks the end of an era, but the heartbeat of Supertramp will echo on through his songs.

